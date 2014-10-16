Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament Raises $73,000 to Support Local Educators

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties Realtors | October 16, 2014 | 10:19 a.m.

The fourth annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament — held this month at the Glenn Annie Golf Course — raised $73,000 to help local teachers purchase supplies, materials, equipment and special projects for their classrooms, according to Renee Grubb of Village Properties Realtors, who chaired the fundraiser.

Founded in 2002, the Teacher’s Fund helps support local public and private K-12 school teachers buy specifically-requested items that each teacher needs to benefit their classrooms.

“Teachers desperately need supplies that school funding no longer covers,” said Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties, Santa Barbara’s largest independent real estate brokerage, in 1996. “This is our way of supporting our local teachers and thanking them for tirelessly educating our children.”

The golf tournament was preceded by a putting competition and followed by a catered dinner, silent auction and raffle items. Each golfer received a goody bag decorated by students at Washington Elementary School.

Joining Grubb were golf tournament committee members Lara Castagnola, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Adrienne Schuele, Carol Frazzano, Gary Welterlen, Wayne Natale and Bob Curtis from Village Properties; Steve Puailoa and Grant Brostrom from Cox Media; Amy Clemens from Alliance Wealth Strategies; and Kris Listoe.

Village Properties underwrote the event.

Click here for more information about the Teacher's Fund.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties Realtors.

