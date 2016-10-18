Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament Raises $93,500 in Green for Student Enrichment

Money will go to local educators for in-class materials as well as for activities outside the classroom in Santa Barbara County Schools.

By Jennifer Goddard for the Teacher's Fund. | October 18, 2016 | 6:22 p.m.

The 6th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Party Extravaganza, held Oct. 7, raised $93,500 to fund education enrichment supplies and activities for Santa Barbara County students, the organizers reported.
 
The event, a Santa Barbara tradition, took place at the Glen Annie Golf Course and included a day of golf, followed by a party. Event co-chairs this year were Renee Grubb, co-owner of Village Properties, and Leanne Wood, a real estate agent in Village Properties’ Montecito office.
 
All money raised goes to Teacher’s Fund, created in 2002 by Renee Grubb and Ed Edick as a way to give back to the community they serve.

The Teacher’s Fund is a nonprofit that raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers so they may enrich the classroom experience with added supplies, materials and equipment in addition to outside classroom activities not covered by school funds.

Renee Grubb, left, and Leanne Wood, were co-chairs of the 6th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament. (Teacher’s Fund)

To date, nearly $1.6 million (including this year’s proceeds) has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle-, and high-school teachers in both public and private schools.
 
Event sponsors were:  New American Funding, Village Properties Realtors, Santa Barbara Independent, Edhat.com Santa Barbara, Pacific Coast Business Times, Deckers Brands, Voice Magazine, Montecito Journal, Noozhawk, American Riviera Bank, Prospect Mortgage, TravelStore, SeaDream Yacht Club, Heritage Oaks Bank, Movegreen,

Santa Barbara News-Press, Montecito Bank & Trust, City National Bank, Broadview Mortgage, Alpine Mortgage Planning, Chicago Title, Mandarino Properties, Fidelity National Title, First American Title, Haaland Diving Inc., Riskin Partners Montecito, Aaron Gilles Invest SB, WFG National Title Insurance Company.

Pacific Western Bank, MarBorg Industries, DA Davidson Wealth Management, Fielding Graduate University, Steven Brooks Jewelers, Chivaroli Premier Insurance Services, BMW Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Sentinel, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Santa Barbara Insurance Agency, RPM Mortgage and Charles Schwab.

Antioch University Santa Barbara, Aumnia, Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, Dore and O’Neill Real Estate Team, Santa Barbara Community Bank, Gerd and Pete Jordano, City National Bank, On Q Financial, CB Paint and Decor, Inc, Ted and Shandra Campbell, Susan Jordano, Patricia Griffin, My Social Booth, Chris Salvetti and Reicker Pfau law firm.
 
Learn more about the Teacher’s Fund at www.teachersfund.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for the Teacher's Fund.

 
