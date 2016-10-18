Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament Raises $93,500 in Green for Student Enrichment

Money will go to local educators for in-class materials as well as for activities outside the classroom in Santa Barbara County Schools.

The 6th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Party Extravaganza, held Oct. 7, raised $93,500 to fund education enrichment supplies and activities for Santa Barbara County students, the organizers reported.



The event, a Santa Barbara tradition, took place at the Glen Annie Golf Course and included a day of golf, followed by a party. Event co-chairs this year were Renee Grubb, co-owner of Village Properties, and Leanne Wood, a real estate agent in Village Properties’ Montecito office.



All money raised goes to Teacher’s Fund, created in 2002 by Renee Grubb and Ed Edick as a way to give back to the community they serve.

The Teacher’s Fund is a nonprofit that raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers so they may enrich the classroom experience with added supplies, materials and equipment in addition to outside classroom activities not covered by school funds.

To date, nearly $1.6 million (including this year’s proceeds) has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle-, and high-school teachers in both public and private schools.



Learn more about the Teacher’s Fund at www.teachersfund.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for the Teacher's Fund.