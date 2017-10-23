Teacher’s Fund 15th Anniversary Donations Add Up

The 15th anniversary celebration of the Teacher’s Fund was a major success, raising thousands of dollars for the nonprofit’s efforts to provide enrichment education to local kids, Village Properties co-owner Renee Grubb and real estate agent Leanne Wood report.

About 100 guests joined Grubb and Wood at the event, held at the offices of Village Properties in downtown Santa Barbara.

Several thousand dollars were raised and funds continue to come in from donations in support of the Teacher’s Fund and enrichment education for Santa Barbara County children, Grubb and Wood said.

To date, more than $1.5 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle and high school teachers in public and private schools from the Teacher’s Fund.



Grubb and Ed Edick, also co-owner of Village Properties, created the Teacher’s Fund in 2002 to give back to the community they serve.

The fund raises money for Santa Barbara-area teachers to enhance the classroom experience by buying additional supplies, materials and equipment for extra classroom activities not covered by school funds.

Grubb, who co-founded Village Properties in 1996, and Wood, a real estate agent who works in Village Properties’ Montecito office, hosted this year’s celebration.

Grubb and Edick spoke at the event, thanking supporters and educators for all they do. Each guest received a hardcover recycled paper notebook with the Teacher’s Fund logo on the front and a matching pen.

To donate to the Teacher’s Fund, call 284-7177, email [email protected], or visit Village Properties, www.villagesite.com.

Grubb can be reached at [email protected] and Wood can be reached at [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties.