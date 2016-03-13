Teacher’s Fund Plays Ever More Vital Role as Classroom Needs Expand Well Beyond Initial Mission

[Noozhawk’s note: Third in a series. Click here for the first article, and click here for the second.]

It may be the curse of philanthropy that no matter how much one does, there is always more to do.

That is the case with the Teacher’s Fund, whose financial grants of about $1.3 million have enhanced the education of tens of thousands of local children over the past 13 years. Now the fund’s leaders are determined to do more, but they need help.

What began in 2002 as a commitment to serve kindergarten through sixth-grade students on the South Coast has grown to include K-12 classrooms as far north as the Santa Ynez Valley. But nearly 40,000 North County students are still beyond the fund’s reach.

“We know there’re lots of challenges for kids, in different ways,” Ed Edick, a co-founder of the Teacher’s Fund, told Noozhawk. “These kids, whether they’re kindergarteners today or high school kids of 2002, these kids are the future of our country.”

For Reneé Grubb, the fund’s other co-founder, the commitment is personal.

“Even though we haven’t met all these teachers, we feel like we know them” through reading their grant applications, she said.

“Teachers make very thoughtful requests of the Teacher’s Fund,” added Tricia Price, principal-superintendent at Montecito’​s Cold Spring School who serves on the grant committee.

“Students directly benefit from everything (that is granted), from rugs for our younger students, to portable white boards for instruction, to iPads, to basic school supplies.”

Grubb and Edick, partners in Village Properties, started the Teacher’s Fund in 2002 with a $25,000 annual commitment from their real estate company that has grown to more than $100,000. And the firm continues to pay all of the fund’s operating expenses.

Knowing that more participation is necessary to meet the demand, however, Grubb and Edick are making a concerted effort to clearly separate the nonprofit fund from their business.

The Teacher’s Fund has always been a separate 501(c)(3) entity, but public perception matters a great deal when soliciting donations, they acknowledged. To that end, the Village Properties Teacher’s Fund is now officially just the Teacher’s Fund.

They have also hired consultant Lisa Rivas to scrutinize bylaws, board structure and other issues of governance so potential contributors will feel completely confident in donating.

“The Teacher’s Fund needs to be a stand-alone nonprofit (in the public’s mind),” Grubb explained. “People will just feel more comfortable with it if it isn’t tied to a for-profit company.”

Expanding to include every student in Santa Barbara County is no simple task, Edick added.

“We would like to do it, but it really comes down to needing the consistent resource,” he said. “If you’re spreading the rain across such a large area, maybe none of the flowers grow.”

The attempt to reach additional high school classrooms compounds the strain on the fund, he said. Just as older children get more expensive to raise at home, high school students are more expensive to educate. Grant requests from high school teachers are typically much larger than those from K-8 teachers.

“One request from the upper grades can take a chunk that would fund every kindergarten class in town,” Edick said in a tone that was only half joking.

The new effort to publicize the fund and attract more donors is also an acknowledgement that the need is bigger than the fund’s current structure can support.

“What we probably have not done as good a job with is collaborating” with other funders, Edick said. “That’s where Lisa (Rivas) comes into play” as a coordinating consultant.

“Reneé and I are too busy selling houses” to address the organizational transition, he said.

Even South Coast teachers who have received funding are not concerned about the potential competition for grants from North County teachers.

“I think it’s great to expand their donor base because you could reach more kids this way,” Cleveland School librarian Linda Grand said.

As a recipient of numerous grants to buy new books, she understands the importance of the funding.

“The library reaches every kid in the school,” she said. “We support every teacher and every student.

“It’s the heart of the school. If you don’t have a healthy heart, how are you going to have a healthy school?”

Laura Denny, who teaches at both Adelante and Santa Barbara charter schools, echoed the sentiment.

“After 25 years I finally have an art room,” Denny exclaimed. “They (the fund) provided work stools for the whole room. It was a huge grant. I couldn’t have done it without them. I couldn’t have kept my program alive ... beyond glue and construction paper.”

The passion Grubb and Edick bring to the cause is critical, Price observed.

“The most important thing about the Teacher’s Fund is the generosity of Renee and Ed and their big vision, and their open minds,” she said. “Education is underfunded.”

As an educator herself, she added, “I am so gratified that the fund has still continued to fill a need after all these years, and I know the goal is to continue, to look at teachers’ needs and somehow fill that gap.

“I know Reneé and Ed are looking for ways to be more effective, to fill more needs, to reach out to teachers and schools to help them deliver the best possible instruction.”

