Teachers Honored for Going Above and Beyond

Teachers from seven Central Coast schools have been awarded Lighting the Way Educator Award plaques for touching, influencing and motivating the lives of their students for good. An awards ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria.

Students from the following schools were asked to nominate their favorite teachers: Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Ernest Righetti and St. Joseph high schools, Orcutt Academy, Pioneer Valley High School and Central Coast New Tech High School.

A committee made up of independent students and leaders then selected the teachers to be honored.

“Offering recognition to all dedicated teachers in our area is what the Lighting the Way Educator program is all about," said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We believe in promoting the education of all people as a means to a richer, more sustainable life,” Helstine said, “To quote Thomas Jefferson, 'An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.' "

— Jeff Lind for Lighting the Way.