Teachers Honored for Innovation in Classroom

Teachers from Ventura County are being honored with $13,500 in grants for developing innovative lessons for their students.

The Ventura County Office of Education presented 16 IMPACT II grants to teachers from nine schools in six districts at a recent ceremony.

The grants are funded by local businesses and organizations that wish to promote unique and creative teaching practices.

The 16 winners were selected by judging teams comprised of educators and community members. The winning applications cover topics ranging from civics to science.

Detailed lesson plans prepared by each of the grant winners are online for use by other teachers in Ventura County and beyond.

2017 Ventura County IMPACT II Grant Recipients

All Voices Matter

Educator(s): Kim Hansmeier

District: Ventura County Office of Education

School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance

Blowin’ in the Wind: A Kindergarten Project All About Weather

Educator(s): Holly Johnson, Laura Bingham

District: Ventura County Office of Education

School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education

Sponsor: Amgen

Bee the Change: Supporting Our Local Bee Community

Educator(s): Allan Viscarra, Annie Brokish, Allison Krist, Liza Scheer

District: Ventura County Office of Education

School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education

Sponsor: Amgen



Brunelleshi to Bucky - What Art and Engineering Say about a Society's Values

Educator(s): Danna Lomax, Mike Adame, Jill Duckhart, Jennifer Figueroa, Vanessa Herrera, Peter Hickok

District: Ventura Unified School District

School: Anacapa Middle School

Sponsor: Amgen

Chinese Takeout: Projects, "To Go"

Educator(s): Debbie Maulhardt, Dave De Los Santos, Pam Pond

District: Oxnard Elementary School District

School: Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering

Sponsor: SAGE Publishing



Germinating Seeds

District: Ventura Unified School District

Educator(s): Nancy Escamilla;

School: E.P. Foster School

Sponsor: SAGE Publishing

Health Science Academy Political Campaign 2016

Educator(s): Laura McMurry, Ryan Huisenga, Jill Veres

District: Moorpark Unified School District

School: Moorpark High School

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance

If you want to understand today, you have to search yesterday, and then put it in perspective

Educator(s): Deborah Maulhardt

District: Oxnard Elementary School District

School: Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance



Reach for the Stars

Educator(s): Kari White, Christa Lamb

District: Conejo Valley Unified School District

School: Colina Middle School

Sponsor: Amgen



Saved By Science: How a High School Education Can Save Your Life

Educator(s): Diane Winter-Walorinta

District: Oxnard Union High School District

School: Pacifica High School

Sponsor: SAGE Publishing



Snap Chat the Past

Educator(s): Jennifer Dobbie

District: Santa Paula Unified School District

School: Isbell Middle School

Sponsor: Ventura County Reading Association



What does it mean to be educated?

Educator(s): Danna Lomax

District: Ventura Unified School District

School: Anacapa Middle School

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance

Who Do You Believe? Propaganda and Fake News

Educator(s): Jennifer Dobbie

District: Santa Paula Unified School District

School: Isbell Middle School

Sponsor: SAGE Publishing

Wings of Change

Educator(s): Terry Donaldson

District: Oxnard Unified High School District

School: Adolfo Camarillo High School

Sponsor: SAGE Publishing

Ed Lyon Excellence in Education Award

Why Most Birds Can Only Survive in Their Habitat

Educator(s): Jena Branstetter, Stephanie Guerrero, Carmen Garcia, Nancy Escamilla, Robyn Cromie

District: Ventura Unified School District

School: E.P. Foster School

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance

Superintendent’s Award

What is the role of public education in ensuring human rights?

Educator(s): Danna Lomax, Michael Musson

District: Ventura Unified School District

School: Anacapa Middle School

Sponsor: State Farm Insurance

— Dave Schermer for Ventura County Office of Education.