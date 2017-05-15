Teachers Honored for Innovation in Classroom

Teachers from Ventura County are being honored with $13,500 in grants for developing innovative lessons for their students.
The Ventura County Office of Education presented 16 IMPACT II grants to teachers from nine schools in six districts at a recent ceremony.
The grants are funded by local businesses and organizations that wish to promote unique and creative teaching practices.
The 16 winners were selected by judging teams comprised of educators and community members. The winning applications cover topics ranging from civics to science.
Detailed lesson plans prepared by each of the grant winners are online for use by other teachers in Ventura County and beyond.
2017 Ventura County IMPACT II Grant Recipients
All Voices Matter
Educator(s): Kim Hansmeier
District: Ventura County Office of Education
School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education
Sponsor: State Farm Insurance
Blowin’ in the Wind: A Kindergarten Project All About Weather
Educator(s): Holly Johnson, Laura Bingham
District: Ventura County Office of Education
School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education
Sponsor: Amgen
Bee the Change: Supporting Our Local Bee Community
Educator(s): Allan Viscarra, Annie Brokish, Allison Krist, Liza Scheer
District: Ventura County Office of Education
School: Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education
Sponsor: Amgen
Brunelleshi to Bucky - What Art and Engineering Say about a Society's Values
Educator(s): Danna Lomax, Mike Adame, Jill Duckhart, Jennifer Figueroa, Vanessa Herrera, Peter Hickok
District: Ventura Unified School District
School: Anacapa Middle School
Sponsor: Amgen
Chinese Takeout: Projects, "To Go"
Educator(s): Debbie Maulhardt, Dave De Los Santos, Pam Pond
District: Oxnard Elementary School District
School: Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Germinating Seeds
District: Ventura Unified School District
Educator(s): Nancy Escamilla;
School: E.P. Foster School
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Health Science Academy Political Campaign 2016
Educator(s): Laura McMurry, Ryan Huisenga, Jill Veres
District: Moorpark Unified School District
School: Moorpark High School
Sponsor: State Farm Insurance
If you want to understand today, you have to search yesterday, and then put it in perspective
Educator(s): Deborah Maulhardt
District: Oxnard Elementary School District
School: Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering
Sponsor: State Farm Insurance
Reach for the Stars
Educator(s): Kari White, Christa Lamb
District: Conejo Valley Unified School District
School: Colina Middle School
Sponsor: Amgen
Saved By Science: How a High School Education Can Save Your Life
Educator(s): Diane Winter-Walorinta
District: Oxnard Union High School District
School: Pacifica High School
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Snap Chat the Past
Educator(s): Jennifer Dobbie
District: Santa Paula Unified School District
School: Isbell Middle School
Sponsor: Ventura County Reading Association
What does it mean to be educated?
Educator(s): Danna Lomax
District: Ventura Unified School District
School: Anacapa Middle School
Sponsor: State Farm Insurance
What is the role of public education in ensuring human rights?
Educator(s): Danna Lomax, Michael Musson
District: Ventura Unified School District
School: Anacapa Middle School
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Who Do You Believe? Propaganda and Fake News
Educator(s): Jennifer Dobbie
District: Santa Paula Unified School District
School: Isbell Middle School
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Why Most Birds Can Only Survive in Their Habitat
Educator(s): Jena Branstetter, Stephanie Guerrero, Carmen Garcia, Nancy Escamilla, Robyn Cromie,
District: Ventura Unified School District
School: E.P. Foster School
Sponsor: Amgen
Wings of Change
Educator(s): Terry Donaldson
District: Oxnard Unified High School District
School: Adolfo Camarillo High School
Sponsor: SAGE Publishing
Ed Lyon Excellence in Education Award
Superintendent’s Award
— Dave Schermer for Ventura County Office of Education.