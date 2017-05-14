Teachers Network to Honor Crystal Apple Educator Award Winners

Outstanding educators from North and South County who received the 2017 Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards will be honored at the annual Education Celebration sponsored by the Teachers Network of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The event will be May 25 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Nominated by their peers, the Crystal Apple Educator Award recipients are recognized for their dedication, instructional and motivational skills, ability to challenge and inspire students, and ability to interact with students, staff, and community member.

Each year, school employees, parents and students are invited to nominate educators they think have provided exceptional service to students.

Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educators receive a special crystal apple plaque and a $500 stipend, provided by the program sponsor, Venoco, Inc. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the award supported by Venoco, Inc.

“We are so pleased to be able to acknowledge the exceptional work of these outstanding educators,” said County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program.

“They represent the hundreds of professionals working day in and day out to make a difference for the students of Santa Barbara County,” he said.

“Venoco is proud to acknowledge the exceptional accomplishments of this year’s Crystal Apple honorees,” said Marybeth Carty, Community Partnership manager for Venoco, Inc.

“This peer-nominated award allows us to recognize the best of the best, and express our thanks for the daily dedication and faith our local educators apply to the supremely important task of helping our children thrive,” Carty said.

This year’s Crystal Apple winners are:

North County

Elementary Teacher: Becky Geisler, Mary Buren School, Guadalupe Union School District

Classified Employee: Lisa Chavez, La Honda STEAM Academy, Lompoc Unified School District

Secondary Teacher: Janet Soares, Arellanes Jr. High School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

Certificated Support Provider: Laurel Ciervo, Orcutt Academy HS, Orcutt Union School District

Administrator: Don Nicholson, Orcutt Union School District

South County

Elementary Teacher: Jean Gradias, Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District

Secondary Teacher: Jeff Cygan, Los Robles High School, Santa Barbara County Education Office

Classified Employee: Eduardo Lara, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Certificated Support Provider: Emily Pariseau, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara Unified School District

Administrator: Shawn Carey, Santa Barbara Unified School District

For more information, call Steven Keithley, director of SBCEO Teacher Programs and Support, 964-4710, ext. 5281.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.