Team Effort Leads Westmont Women to Win in Regular Season Finale

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | February 25, 2017 | 11:16 p.m.

(EL CAJON, Calif.) Four Warriors scored in the double-digits to lead sixth ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (24-4, 13-3 GSAC) to a 69-53 victory over the Hawks of San Diego Christian (16-11, 6-9) – Aysia Shellmire put up 17 points, Aimee Brakken had 13, Cora Chan had 11, and Lauren McCoy had 10. 

This was the Westmont’s last Golden State Athletic Conference regular season game and with this win the Warriors finish conference play tied in second with Biola.

The Warriors outscored the Hawks 17-11 in the first quarter, but the Hawks came within three points midway through the second quarter. The game was close until the Warriors went on a key 10-0 run to take a 13 point lead to end the first half (34-21) – McCoy put up two layups, Chan hit a jump shot, Shellmire made two free throws, and Sato put up a layup. 

In the second half, the Hawks strove to bridge the gap and defend an aggressive Westmont offence. In the third quarter the Warriors outscored the Hawks 18-14, and in the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored 18 to Westmont’s 17 points. In the second half, Westmont scored three more points than the Hawks, and ultimately maintained the better part of the larger lead they earned in the first half.

The Warriors have earned the third seed in the GSAC Conference Tournament and will face San Diego Christian in one of the two first round games on Friday March 3 at 5:00 p.m. If Westmont wins they will play on Saturday March 4 against #2 seed Biola at 5:00 p.m. The Tournament will take place in Santa Clarita at The Master’s.

