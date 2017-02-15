Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:51 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Team Effort Lifts Hancock Women Past Rival Cuesta

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | February 15, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

On an evening dedicated to the Bulldogs’ three sophomores, a quartet of freshmen helped to ensure a victory for the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to defeat Cuesta 63-46 Wednesday in the final home game of the season. The Bulldogs improved to 4-5 in Western State Conference play and 15-10 overall. Cuesta fell to 1-8 in league and 12-15 overall. The Bulldogs won all three matchups with the Cougars this season and have won their last five meetings.

Freshman Karly Beyers led the Bulldogs with 16 points. She went 4-for-13 form the field overall, and 3-for-8 from 3-point range. The Pioneer Valley High School graduate also made 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Grace Rosa added 15 points and eight rebounds. She made 5-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-8 from the line.  Freshman guard Taylor Lee-Hammer added 12 points by hitting 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 4-of-9 overall. Lee-Hammer added three steals and four rebounds. Freshman forward Naomi Leopardi contributed eight points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Sophomore Destinee Garcia added 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals in her final home game. Garcia, Ne’Chelle Martinez, and Syenna Ramirez, all sophomores, were saluted prior to the start of their final home game of their Hancock careers. Ramirez suffered a season-ending injury last week. Martine played nine minutes and grabbed one rebound and had one assists.  

Garcia and Leopardi had four points each in the first quarter to carry the Bulldogs to a 14-7 edge after the first 10 minutes. Rosa scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs carry a 28-22 lead into halftime.

Beyers buried two 3-pointers on her way to nine points in the third quarter to help the Bulldogs outscore the Cougars 21-14 in the third quarter. Carrying a 49-36 lead into the fourth quarter, Hancock sealed it down the stretch to snap a three-game skid.

Overall, Hancock shot 45 percent from the field, and 33 percent from long range. The Cougars hit 36 percent of their shots, and just 1-of-11 from 3-point range, and 5-of-14 from the line. The Bulldogs held a 31-27 edge in rebounds and a 16-8 advantage in assists.

The Bulldogs will finish the season Saturday at 3 p.m. at Oxnard. Hancock routed the Condors 71-30 last month behind 16 points from Beyers, 12 from Lee-Hammer, and near double-doubles from Rosa and Leopardi.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 