Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:32 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Team of Child Triathletes will Raise Funds for Foodbank this Weekend

By Kerry Allen for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 20, 2015 | 12:27 p.m.

This summer Jacob Mansbach, 11, invited a team of elementary and junior high school students from the Santa Barbara area to join him in the Santa Barbara Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 23, to raise money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The “Join Jacob” triathlon and fundraising team plans to raise $10,000 by Sep. 30 to help provide nutrition and education to kids and families in our community through the Foodbank. Several team members will also compete in the Carpinteria Triathlon Sep. 27.

Join Jacob donations will support the work of the Foodbank, which serves over 140,575 unduplicated people of whom 40 percent are children each year, as well as send a clear message to this team of kids — that they can make an impact on the lives of others and that helping their community can be extraordinary. 

Since 2012, Jacob and his team have raised over $47,000 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Join Jacob 2015 team sponsors include Mission Wealth Management, Village Properties, Jenny Schatzle Program, Hazard’s Cyclesport, Coach John Herzog and Riverblue Salon Spa. 

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.foodbanksbc.org/joinjacob.

— Kerry Allen represents Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 