Water Polo

Team USA Beats Russia on Mackenzie Fischer’s Goal at Buzzer

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 8, 2017 | 2:52 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist Mackenzie Fischer scored the game-tying goal and the game winner at the buzzer to lift Team USA's women's water polo team to a wild 13-12 win over Russia in the final pool-play game at the FINA World Super League Final on Thursday in Shanghai, China.

In an incredible finish, Fischer scored to tie the match at 12-12 with 37 seconds remaining.  Russia elected to hold the ball rather than attempt a final shot—playing for a tie and shootout.  After calling a timeout with 10 seconds left in their possession, Russia inexplicably failed to dump the ball down court.  

With seven seconds remaining in the game, USA took possession in their own front court, drew an ejection, and kicked the ball out to Fischer who buried a cross cage rocket to win the game at the buzzer. 

Santa Barbara’s Jamie Neushul scored the game’s first goal from the left hand side off a pass from her older sister Kiley Neushul.  Jamie then returned the favor, assisting Kiley for a 2-0 USA lead.  Russia fought back and the first quarter ended with the USA ahead 4-3.

At the end of a high-scoring second quarter USA held a 10-8 lead.

Scoring slowed in the third that finished, with Team USA going ahead 11-10 on Kiley Neushul’s third goal with two seconds remaining.  Russia battled back and took its first lead of the match at 12-11 with four minutes remaining in the game.

—Peter Neushul contributred to this story

