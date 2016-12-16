Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Team USA Falls to Russia in Shootout at World Championship, 16-15

Team USA’s Paige Hauschild rises out of the water to take a shot against Russia in a quarterfinal game at the Youth World Championship Click to view larger
Team USA’s Paige Hauschild rises out of the water to take a shot against Russia in a quarterfinal game at the Youth World Championship (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club | December 16, 2016 | 10:23 a.m.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Team USA fell to Russia in a quarterfinal match marked by controversy at the FINA Women's Youth Water Polo World Championship in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday.

The teams battled to an epic 9-9 draw in regulation, and Russia won in the second-round of a shootout, 16-15. The loss drops the defending champions out of medal contention and into the fifth-through-eighth bracket semifinals.

Team USA’s coaching staff filed a protest of the match after the illegal reentry of a previously fouled-out Russian player during fourth quarter action.  Rather than awarding an automatic penalty the official ejected the player, giving the Americans a player advantage.  If upheld, the protest would compel officials to replay the match from the point of the correctable error.

Team USA later elected to withdraw the protest in the interest of sportsmanship.

Russia took control early, taking a 2-1 lead in the first period before Team USA wrestled the lead away in the second quarter,  holding a 5-4 advantage at halftime and an 8-7 lead after three periods.

Russia outscored the Americans 2-1 in the fourth to knot the score at 9-9 and force a shootout.
 
San Marcos High senior Paige Hauschild (805 Santa Barbara WPC) scored the first goal in regulation and Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos and 805 hammered home the last midway through the fourth quarter.

Early in the final quarter, Neushul took the same penalty shot three times as the referee struggled to make the Russian goalie start on her goal line. Neushul put the first two attempts in the net but the official called them back. She then missed her third attempt.

The two teams remained tied after a flurry of shots in the last minute, including a Hauschild near miss off the upper right cross bar as time expired
 
Three Santa Barbara players participated in the five-player shootout—Hauschild, Neushul and Dos Pueblos freshman Jewel Roemer (805 Santa Barbara WPC).  Both sides connected on four of five shots in the shootout, leaving the game even at 13-13 going into the additional golden-goal shootout rounds.  Each team scored twice to even the score at 15-15. Roemer had her shot blocked and Russia converted to win the match 16-15.

Team USA will now face China on Saturday. 

To see a full replay of the USA-Russia quarter-final game click here.

Peter Neushul reported from Auckland, New Zealand

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 