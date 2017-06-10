Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:31 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Team USA Women’s Water Polo Reaches World League Super Final

Team USA goalie Gabby Stone lines up a shot by a Hungarian player during semifinal game at the FINA World League Super semifinals. Stone made 10 saves. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | June 10, 2017 | 6:53 p.m.

Goalie Gabby Stone blocked 10 shots, sparking the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team to the championship game of FINA World League Super Final on Saturday evening with an 8-4 semifinal victory over Hungary.

The American team, which includes Santa Barbara’s Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul, Mary Brooks and Paige Hauschild, will face Canada for the title on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. PT. This is the first USA vs. Canada championship meeting since 2009.

Defense and the goalkeeping of Stone were the difference for Team USA.

“We were great on defense tonight” said U.S. coach Adam Krikorian.  “Our goal play—Gabby Stone—was fantastic.  Hungary is not and easy team to play against.”

Madeline Musselman sparked the offense with three early goals, including two lobs that froze the Hungarian goalie.

Hungary responded with a flip goal from their left-handed center and the first quarter ended with USA up a 2-1. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the second quarter to go up 6-1 at intermission. Two more unanswered goals followed in the third quarter for an 8-1 lead. 

Stone and Team USA’s defense withstood a Hungary rally in the fourth period.

— Peter Neushul reported from Shanghai, China

