Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Team USA Women’s Water Polo to Play at Santa Barbara High

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 4, 2017 | 8:18 a.m.

The world-champion USA Women’s National Water Polo Team will be playing an exhibition game against the Netherlands at Santa Barbara High on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The game will mark the retirement of Santa Barbara High alum Kami Craig from the national team, according to Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh.

Craig won two Olympic gold medals and a silver with Team USA.

Team USA is currently the No. 1-ranked team in the world and holds every major championship, including titles at the Olympic Games, FINA World Championship, FINA World Cup and FINA World League Super Final.

Netherlands earned silver at the 2015 FINA World Championship.

The match at SBHS is part of a four-game series with the Dutch and China in Southern California. Team USA starts the series against China at UC Irvine on Dec. 14, plays the Dutch team in Santa Barbara and at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 17 and caps the series with China on Dec. 19 at Foothill High in Tustin.

Team USA won the FINA World Championship over the summer in Budapest, Hungary. The team included local players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Paige Hauschild.

The roster for the game in Santa Barbara will be announced soon.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 