Team USA Women’s Water Polo to Play at Santa Barbara High

Water Polo

The world-champion USA Women’s National Water Polo Team will be playing an exhibition game against the Netherlands at Santa Barbara High on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The game will mark the retirement of Santa Barbara High alum Kami Craig from the national team, according to Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh.

Craig won two Olympic gold medals and a silver with Team USA.

Team USA is currently the No. 1-ranked team in the world and holds every major championship, including titles at the Olympic Games, FINA World Championship, FINA World Cup and FINA World League Super Final.

Netherlands earned silver at the 2015 FINA World Championship.

The match at SBHS is part of a four-game series with the Dutch and China in Southern California. Team USA starts the series against China at UC Irvine on Dec. 14, plays the Dutch team in Santa Barbara and at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 17 and caps the series with China on Dec. 19 at Foothill High in Tustin.

Team USA won the FINA World Championship over the summer in Budapest, Hungary. The team included local players Kiley Neushul, Jamie Neushul and Paige Hauschild.

The roster for the game in Santa Barbara will be announced soon.

