Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Teams Change CIF Playoff Divisions for Girls Volleyball, Tennis, Boys Water Polo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 9, 2017 | 4:47 p.m.

The Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team will play in a higher division this fall while San Marcos and Santa Barbara High each drop one level in the CIF-Southern Section’s competitive equity playoff format that was released Thursday.

The CIF determines the division groupings of schools by a power-point formula that takes into account strength of schedule and regular and post-season performances for the last two seasons.

Laguna Blanca, which won a Southern Section title in 2015 and was a semifinalists in Division 6 last year, is moving to Division 5 this fall. The Owls will be joined in the playoff division by such schools as Santa Ynez, Righetti, La Reina of Thousand Oaks and Woodcrest Christian, the team that beat them in the section semifinals and in the second round of the state tournament.

San Marcos, which lost in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season, moves to Division 2. The Royals return most their team that finished second in the Channel League last season.

Santa Barbara, which missed the playoffs last season, will be playing in Division 3 along with Dos Pueblos. 

The playoff groupings for the other local schools are Cate in Division 7, Bishop Diego in Division 8 Carpinteria and Providence in Division 9 and Garden Street Academy in Division 10.

From the North County, Pioneer Valley and St. Joseph are in Division 6, Lompoc in D7, Cabrillo and Santa Maria in D8 and Dunn in D9.

BOYS WATER POLO

Santa Barbara and San Marcos are listed among the top 27 programs in the Southern Section, based on the power-rankings formula. Those 27 teams will be separated into Division 1 and 2 during the 2017 season.

Like it does in basketball, the CIF will establish a “Watch List” of the top 20 teams, with the top 10 representing Division 1. Using power rankings and a committee determination, the top eight will be designated as Playoff Division 1. The remaining 19 teams will comprise Division 2. The divisions will be finalized during the last seedling meeting on Oct. 27.

Dos Pueblos and Righetti are in the 36-team Division 3 playoff grouping. Santa Ynez is the 40-team Division 4, Carpinteria is in Division 5 (38 schools); Cate, Cabrillo and Santa Maria are in Division 6 (43 schools); Pioneer Valley, Lompoc and St. Joseph are in Division 7 (74 schools).

GIRLS TENNIS

San Marcos and Cate were placed in Division 1 while Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos are in Division 2.

The county teams in Division 3 include Carpinteria, Santa Ynez, Cabrillo, St. Joseph and Righetti.

Lompoc, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria are in Division 4 and Laguna Blanca and Bishop Diego in Division 5.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 