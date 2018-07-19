Teams Look to Break Series Tie, Raise Funds in Blondes vs. Brunettes Flag Football Game

The Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game, a fundraiser for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is set for Saturday at Bishop Diego High.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m., with a pregame tailgate party starting at 11:30 a.m.

A $20 donation includes a ticket to attend the tailgate and game. There are VIP passes for $75 that include admission, two drink tickets, one food ticket, one raffle ticket and access to the VIP tent.

This is the fifth anniversary of the game, and the series is tied 2-2.

More important, the event has raised more than $300,000 for local Alzheimer’s care, support, research and advocacy. Last year’s game generated $80,000.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000, said game officials.

Nationwide, the football games have raised more than $9 million for the Alzheimer’s Association since the event was started in 2005. Players commit to raising a minimum of $500.

In California, there are half a million people living with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In Santa Barbara County, more than 10,000 people are living with the disease, which has become the state’s fifth leading cause of death and the nation’s sixth leading cause of death.

"We play for all those who have been affected. We play to one day eradicate this disease. We play for a cure," said Team Blonde Captains Natalie Ford and Emily Leiphardt.

The California Central Coast Chapter provides services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. It is located at 1528 Chapala Street, Suite 204, Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit alz.org/cacentralcoast or call 800.272.3900.