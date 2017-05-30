Teams Warming Up for Annual Run to Surf Event

Fitness groups from around Santa Barbara and Ventura are gathering teams and preparing for the 2nd Annual Run to Surf Challenge at Leadbetter Beach on Saturday, July 8.

Gyms, clubs and other fitness groups are gearing up for some friendly competition at this year’s event, which includes a 5K run, half-mile paddle on surfboard, and beach challenge course, designed by Killer B Fitness of Santa Barbara.

All proceeds from the event go to the Surf Like a Girl Foundation, a local nonprofit that teaches community and confidence to local underserved girls through surfing.

Last year’s Run to Surf drew almost 300 participants and even more people are expected to take part in the Central Coast event this year.

Local gyms, such as Santa Barbara Fit Body Boot Camp, Crossfit Santa Barbara and Killer B, are rallying their members to make the event a celebration of community.

“It’s really wonderful to see the community come together in support of this event, which has been designed to take advantage of everything Santa Barbara has to offer,” said Alelia Parenteau, the event’s organizer.

“This event truly is about celebrating Santa Barbara, fitness and the beaches we love,” Parenteau said.

The event is sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing which will provide a beach-side fiesta and a free beer to every participant. The post-event party includes a DJ, beach-side fun and a local vendor expo.

“This was just such an awesome day of movement, friends, community, music, and fresh ocean air, and it is truly one of the most unique races I have ever been in," said 2016 participant Laura Michau.

“This event is not limited to those involved in the local fitness world, however, and is open to anybody," Michau said.

"Participants can join the event as an individual or as part of a three-person team, where each member does one leg. There’s even a kids course this year, so there is fun for the whole family," she said.

Registration is open at www.RuntoSurf.com.

— Alelia Parenteau for iSurf.