Tears For Fears, Dishwalla Now Coming to Bowl Sept. 18

Tears For Fears, with special guest Dishwalla, has rescheduled its performance at Santa Barbara Bowl for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

All tickets bought for the previously scheduled performance will be honored. Those unable to attend on the new date may seek a refund at point of purchase.

Ticket prices are: $39.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50. Tickets are still available and can be bought via AXS.comor at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office.

Also performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl in August:

Aug. 6 – Diana Krall with special guest The Well Pennies

Aug. 19 – Bryan Ferry with special guest Judith Owen

Aug. 25 – Young The Giant with special guests Cold War Kids & Joywave

Aug. 30 – Khalid

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.