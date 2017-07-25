Tears for Fears Concert at Santa Barbara Bowl Postponed

The Wednesday Tears for Fears concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl was postponed along with three other U.S. tour dates.

Representatives of the Santa Barbara Bowl said the concert will be rescheduled and all tickets will be honored for the new date.

Tears for Fears said on social media that the postponement of their last four United States tour dates are due to a family emergency.

The news also impacted Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears concerts scheduled this week in San Jose and Los Angeles.

Details of rescheduled concert dates will be released when available, Santa Barbara Bowl representatives said.

The Santa Barbara show had Tears for Fears headlining, and Dishwalla appearing as a special guest.

