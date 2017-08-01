Tears for Fears Santa Barbara Bowl Concert Rescheduled for September

Tears for Fears is now scheduled to visit Santa Barbara in September, after the band canceled a July 25 concert and several others because of a family emergency.

The band will take the stage at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, according to Jessica Puchli of Goldenvoice.

All previously purchased tickets for the concert will be honored and if people cannot attend the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase, she said.

Santa Barbara-based alternative rock ’90s band Dishwalla is the concert opener.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.

