St. Vincent’s Puts Style, Appreciation on Display at Fashion Show & Luncheon

Supporters gather for the annual event benefiting the organization's Children and Family Services

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | November 14, 2013 | 2:39 p.m.

Who: Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon

What: Benefit for St. Vincent's Children and Family Services

Where: St. Vincent's, 4200 Calle Real

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13

St. Vincent’s once again welcomed eager guests to its Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, where they viewed the Chico’s 2014 winter collection ready-to-wear holiday fashions benefiting the organization's Children and Family Services.

The reception area quickly filled with guests who viewed an array of items on display during a silent auction that kicked off the event.

Student volunteers from Bishop Garcia Diego High School served guests a delectable lunch of stuffed chicken breast, rice pilaf and green salad prepared by Karleskint Catering Company.

The lunch service was followed by messages of gratitude from Sister Margaret Keaveney, D.C., president and CEO of St. Vincent’s, who thanked the crowd for the continued support and offered a special welcome to guest of honor Lorraine Wilson.

As lunch was cleared, the crowd became abuzz for the eagerly anticipated fashion show that was again successfully co-chaired and hosted by Claudia Lash and Pat Lupo with mistress of ceremonies Elaine Immel, Chico’s store manager at Paseo Nuevo on State Street.

Rooted in the social teachings of the Catholic Church and operated by the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Vincent’s has a rich and evolving history with the community and is dedicated to strengthening low-income families and seniors by providing affordable housing, early childhood education and enrichment opportunities for people in need.

The philosophy at St. Vincent’s is simple: The development a child undergoes early in life contributes to the level of success that the child will experience later in life.

St. Vincent’s continues to reach out to the community offering an array of services and programs with a unique sit  at 4200 Calle Real. The residential park features an array of lush community gardens, an indoor pool, modern play areas, basketball courts and a baseball diamond for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected].

