State Street Ballet Goes ‘Behind the Scenes’ for Benefit Gala

Formal and festive celebration features a costume fashion show and dance performances, and honors longtime supporters Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz

Who: "Behind the Scenes" gala honoring Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz

What: Benefit to support the State Street Ballet

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

A festive celebration held at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Sunday evening treated guests to an evening filled with glamour, fine cuisine and world-class dance performances at the “Behind the Scenes” gala benefiting the State Street Ballet.

“State Street Ballet is a great asset to our community, and we are proud to support it,” said longtime supporters Irma and Morrie Jurkowitz, who were also honored during the event. “We are very fortunate to have this dance company in Santa Barbara.”

The attire was formal, but the atmosphere was relaxed and festive as guests watched the sunset illuminate over the Pacific Ocean on a beautiful fall evening, while sipping cocktails to the accompaniment of live music by Chris Fossek on Spanish guitar. His tasteful acoustic tunes reinforced an already joyous mood.

Guests gathered in the Loggia Ballroom for the evening’s event, where they were treated to a unique ballet costume fashion show, dance vignettes from the company and the ambient sounds of Bent Myggen.

Founded in 1995 by Rodney Gustafson, the company combines classical and cutting edge dance to satisfy diverse audiences.

Upcoming performances include Taming of the Shrew, The Nutcrackers, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Carmen, held at the Granada Theatre or the Lobero Theatre. Click here for more events and touring dates.

The Biltmore’s chefs served a delicious entrée of herb focaccia crusted beef tenderloin or pan seared sea bass with honey soy glaze topped off by warm chocolate cake, caramel praline crunch and cocoa sherbert.

An exciting array of live auction items with auctioneer Andrew Firestone included two platinum passes to the 29th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, a necklace by Masha Archer, a private sightseeing aerial excursion to view Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez, and a one-of-a-kind dress by Anaya Cullen.

The impact that this year's honorees have on the ballet and the local arts community was acknowledged by the 2011 honorees, Anne and Michael Towbes.

“Congratulations on this wonderful honor,” Michael Towbes said. “Thanks for all you both do to promote and support the arts in Santa Barbara.”

Single-ticket sales only cover half of the operating expenses for the organization, and all levels of support are graciously accepted to continue the high level of performances. Click here for more information, or send donations to State Street Ballet, 2285 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

State Street Ballet graciously thanks the 2013 gala sponsors:

» Montecito Bank & Trust, Anne and Michael Towbes, Alex and Bob Nourse, Arlyn and Marlow Goldsby, Jill and Ron Dexter, Denise Caracas and Tim Mikel

