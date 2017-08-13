MacMechanic Team Joins TechEase Computer Solutions

Santa Barbara-based TechEase Computer Solutions has acquired iMechanics’ Mac repair operations, adding five more Apple product experts to its team of tech-support specialists.

The iMechanics team will vacate its Gutierrez Street offices and operate from the TechEase headquarters, 3433 State St., beginning Aug. 28.

Many still think of iMechanics as MacMechanic, the name given to the company by founder Mike Bishop in 1998 before it was sold first to Shane Williams in 2013, becoming part of MacSuperstore, and later to Abe Schryer and James Budow, who renamed it iMechanics.

With this acquisition, which occurred May 12, the team returns to the name MacMechanic, operating in partnership with TechEase.

Throughout the name changes, the technical staff have remained, including locally well-known team members Manabu Kumakura and Justin Ooms.

“This deal further strengthens our expertise in supporting Apple products with a team that’s known for great customer service,” said TechEase co-owner Evan Asher. “MacMechanic has long been a trusted name in town, and this team is the reason.”

“We’ve long had a mutual respect with the TechEase team,” Kumakura said. “With TechEase, we can return to stability and do what we do best.”

This is TechEase’s third acquisition. The company acquired Nerds to the Rescue in 2013 and Mick’s Macs in 2016. Mick’s Macs, which operates within TechEase specializing in Apple products, has combined with the team from iMechanics under the MacMechanic brand.

For assistance with a PC or Mac, Android or iOS phone, clients can contact TechEase and MacMechanic via phone, chat, an online form, or walking into the company’s office. Most services can be completed on the same or next day, Asher said.

TechEase was founded in 2003 by friends and co-owners Evan Asher and David Robin. The company provides tech support services for homes and small businesses.

— Evan Asher for TechEase Computer Solutions.