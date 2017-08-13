Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

MacMechanic Team Joins TechEase Computer Solutions

By Evan Asher for TechEase Computer Solutions | August 13, 2017 | 2:54 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based TechEase Computer Solutions has acquired iMechanics’ Mac repair operations, adding five more Apple product experts to its team of tech-support specialists.

The iMechanics team will vacate its Gutierrez Street offices and operate from the TechEase headquarters, 3433 State St., beginning Aug. 28.

Many still think of iMechanics as MacMechanic, the name given to the company by founder Mike Bishop in 1998 before it was sold first to Shane Williams in 2013, becoming part of MacSuperstore, and later to Abe Schryer and James Budow, who renamed it iMechanics.

With this acquisition, which occurred May 12, the team returns to the name MacMechanic, operating in partnership with TechEase.

Throughout the name changes, the technical staff have remained, including locally well-known team members Manabu Kumakura and Justin Ooms.

“This deal further strengthens our expertise in supporting Apple products with a team that’s known for great customer service,” said TechEase co-owner Evan Asher. “MacMechanic has long been a trusted name in town, and this team is the reason.”

“We’ve long had a mutual respect with the TechEase team,” Kumakura said. “With TechEase, we can return to stability and do what we do best.”

This is TechEase’s third acquisition. The company acquired Nerds to the Rescue in 2013 and Mick’s Macs in 2016. Mick’s Macs, which operates within TechEase specializing in Apple products, has combined with the team from iMechanics under the MacMechanic brand.

For assistance with a PC or Mac, Android or iOS phone, clients can contact TechEase and MacMechanic via phone, chat, an online form, or walking into the company’s office. Most services can be completed on the same or next day, Asher said.

TechEase was founded in 2003 by friends and co-owners Evan Asher and David Robin. The company provides tech support services for homes and small businesses.

— Evan Asher for TechEase Computer Solutions.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 