New Goleta Tech Center Offers Free Computer Use, Wi-Fi

The Goleta Valley Tech Center (GVTC) will celebrate its grand opening 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

GVTC, located in Room 5A of the Goleta Community Center, will provide free access to computers and internet to the Old Town Goleta neighborhood. The center's hours are 3-7 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

The center features 10 computers with 22-inch monitors, headsets, a laser printer, and Wi-Fi powered by Cox Communications. Community members are welcome to bring their own devices to connect to the Wi-Fi.

The community is invited to tour the new tech center at the family friendly grand opening. Light refreshments will be served. Ribbon cutting is set for 5 p.m.

GVTC is run by the nonprofit organization, EqualiTech, founded by Goleta locals Danny Fitzgibbons, Julie Nisbet and Ashley Switzer to help bridge the digital divide between communities with access to technology and those without.

“In the digital age, equality of opportunity begins with accessibility,” said Fitzgibbons with regards to their motivation to open the center.

GVTC has received community support from partners such as SMS|Curvature, Cox Communications and the Goleta Valley Community Center.

Other sponsors are: AYSO, Goleta Noontime Rotary Club, Lastline, Inc., and Latitude 34 Technologies, as well as local individuals and families.

The center also is being used as a site for computer literacy classes for Spanish-speaking parents provided by Padres Unidos, a nonprofit advocating for equity in education.

"Padres Unidos is grateful to have a technology center now serving our Goleta community,” said Sal Guerena, executive director of Padres Unidos.

— Ashley Switzer for Goleta Valley Tech Center.