Tech Firm Honey Subleases Downtown Space With The Paskin Group

Los Angeles-based technology firm Honey (joinhoney.com), which developed a browser extension that helps some 10 million people worldwide save money online, has completed a sublease with The Paskin Group for its 19,000-square-foot location in Santa Barbara.

The Paskin Group, a real estate investment and management company based in Santa Barbara, originally developed the downtown building for the wireless speaker company Sonos.

“We are thrilled to welcome Honey to our location in Santa Barbara. They are an exciting company that will bring more jobs to our community,” said Michael Paskin, The Paskin Group’s founder and president/CEO.

These buildings have a long and interesting history that pre-dates The Paskin Group’s construction of the site which was completed in 2017.

“I am a 22-year resident of Santa Barbara, and our company is very proud of our involvement redeveloping this property," Paskin said. "Honey is a unique, growing company in our town that will provide additional employment opportunities for residents living in the area.”

Founded in 2006, The Paskin Group's growing portfolio of real estate investments includes 1,200-plus apartment units and 1,500,000 square feet of space. It has some 40 employees in its California and Texas offices with 50-plus years of combined real estate experience.

— Whitney Stuckey for The Paskin Group.