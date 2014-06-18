Middle School Girls Selected to Attend Tech Trek Science Camp at UCSB

Twenty-six seventh-grade girls from five local junior high schools will be attending Tech Trek, a summer science camp at UCSB under the sponsorship of the Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women.

AAUW SB-GV raised the funds for the camp scholarships through generous contributions from its members as well as from individuals, organizations and businesses in the area, including ATK Space Systems Inc., Citrix Online, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Frontier Technology Inc., Karl Storz Imaging Inc., L-3 Communications, the Lopker Family Foundation, Nusil Technology LLC and Raytheon Co.

The Tech Trek campers were selected by a rigorous process that includes teacher recommendations, essays and personal interviews. Participating area schools are Carpinteria Middle School, Goleta Valley Junior High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara Junior High.

AAUW-California has operated the Tech Trek camps for over 15 years at eight campuses in California. Campers stay in the dorms, engage in daily activities related to science, math and engineering, and meet area women who have STEM careers.

The American Association of University Women is a nonprofit organization with 100,000 members nationwide, and is mandated to advance equity for women through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.

— Claire VanBlaricum is president of the Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch of American Association of University Women.