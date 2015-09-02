Friday, April 6 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

TechHaus Plans Partnership with Local Startup-Saavy California Coast Venture Forum

TechHaus is a business development service located in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
TechHaus is a business development service located in Santa Barbara. (TechHaus photo)
By Robin S. Eschler for TechHaus | September 2, 2015 | 3:36 p.m.

Local entrepreneurs Chris Puglisi, co-founder of TechHaus, and Jerry Knotts, co-founder of California Coast Venture Forum, as well as the Clean Business Investment Forum (CBIS), have agreed to an informal collaboration to support the growth of technology and entrepreneurship along the Central Coast of California.

"We're excited to be forming collaborations with several organizations along the Central Coast that support entrepreneurship and lead to series-A funding rounds," shares Puglisi. "It's our vision to create an environment that not just puts a roof over the head of the startup but actually provides the arms and legs needed to succeed. At TechHaus, we include numerous experts to act as an interim team, not just mentors, to assure the startup's success."

TechHaus will host a 3-day boot camp for applicants interested in its holistic resources. Boot camp signups will launch at this year's CBIS Sept. 10.  

The boot camp connects startups with community experts and networks while sharing the valuable insights and education of select technology company speakers and presenters.  

"We're pleased to be a supportive 'feeder' for this innovative accelerator," says Knotts.  "Wednesday evening, we will be kicking off CBIS with an event at TechHaus. We hope to identify several startups that could benefit from the resources TechHaus is offering."

Both TechHaus and CCVF focus on building the Central Coast's economy by building and supporting successful entrepreneurship. 

For many years CCVF has focused on a technology corridor, encompassing the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and northern Los Angeles.

TechHaus offers early stage technology startups with a major advantage over traditional accelerators by wrapping the necessary tools and resources into a turnkey startup platform, which creates greater velocity, reduces common barriers to entry and increases the probability of success. 

Located at 631 Chapala Street, TechHaus was formed by veteran entrepreneur Christopher Puglisi and his wife, local attorney Natalie Puglisi. Together, with a team of industry experts with decades of startup experience, it provides a holistic suite of resources and tools for accelerator participants.

The California Coast Venture Forum is a non-profit member organization, whose mission is to advise and promote growing companies with sound business plans in their search for funding through education, mentoring, referrals and connections with venture capital sources.  

In 2008, CCVF created Clean Business as its operational element and conducts business through the Clean Business Investment Summit and the Clean Business Certification program.

— Robin S. Eschler represents TechHaus.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 