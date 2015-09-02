TechHaus Plans Partnership with Local Startup-Saavy California Coast Venture Forum

Advice

Local entrepreneurs Chris Puglisi, co-founder of TechHaus, and Jerry Knotts, co-founder of California Coast Venture Forum, as well as the Clean Business Investment Forum (CBIS), have agreed to an informal collaboration to support the growth of technology and entrepreneurship along the Central Coast of California.

"We're excited to be forming collaborations with several organizations along the Central Coast that support entrepreneurship and lead to series-A funding rounds," shares Puglisi. "It's our vision to create an environment that not just puts a roof over the head of the startup but actually provides the arms and legs needed to succeed. At TechHaus, we include numerous experts to act as an interim team, not just mentors, to assure the startup's success."

TechHaus will host a 3-day boot camp for applicants interested in its holistic resources. Boot camp signups will launch at this year's CBIS Sept. 10.

The boot camp connects startups with community experts and networks while sharing the valuable insights and education of select technology company speakers and presenters.

"We're pleased to be a supportive 'feeder' for this innovative accelerator," says Knotts. "Wednesday evening, we will be kicking off CBIS with an event at TechHaus. We hope to identify several startups that could benefit from the resources TechHaus is offering."

Both TechHaus and CCVF focus on building the Central Coast's economy by building and supporting successful entrepreneurship.

For many years CCVF has focused on a technology corridor, encompassing the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and northern Los Angeles.

TechHaus offers early stage technology startups with a major advantage over traditional accelerators by wrapping the necessary tools and resources into a turnkey startup platform, which creates greater velocity, reduces common barriers to entry and increases the probability of success.

Located at 631 Chapala Street, TechHaus was formed by veteran entrepreneur Christopher Puglisi and his wife, local attorney Natalie Puglisi. Together, with a team of industry experts with decades of startup experience, it provides a holistic suite of resources and tools for accelerator participants.

The California Coast Venture Forum is a non-profit member organization, whose mission is to advise and promote growing companies with sound business plans in their search for funding through education, mentoring, referrals and connections with venture capital sources.

In 2008, CCVF created Clean Business as its operational element and conducts business through the Clean Business Investment Summit and the Clean Business Certification program.

— Robin S. Eschler represents TechHaus.