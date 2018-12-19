Technical Troubles Scrub Launch of Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg AFB

A Delta IV Heavy rocket’s planned departure Wednesday night from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed by a hydrogen leak, according to United Launch Alliance.

The team was targeting a 24-hour recycle with hopes of trying again Thursday, but the next attempt depends on efforts to evaluate the problem and make the needed repairs.

A launch attempt Thursday would aim for 5:31 p.m. Launch times are established to ensure a satellite is placed where it's needed in space.

Crowds of would-be spectators had gathered in Vandenberg Village and other locations around the Lompoc Valley and the county, hoping to catch a glimpse of the big booster in flight.

Upon hearing the countdown had been scrubbed, one boy remarked “Not again.”

The Delta IV Heavy remains on Space Launch Complex-6, the facility built for the West Coast space shuttle program that was canceled before any launches occurred.

This was the fourth countdown for the Delta IV Heavy mission which also has encountered other technical troubles as well as weather-related delays.

The United Launch Alliance rocket is set to carry a top-secret payload into space for the National Reconnaissance Office for a mission dubbed NROL-71

