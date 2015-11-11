Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:05 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Technology Aims to Save Struggling Honeybee Populations in Santa Barbara

EyesOnHives provides real-time analytics, video footage of beehive activity

EyesOnHives has created a video-monitoring program and algorithm to measure the health of beehives in real time. The Santa Barbara-based company uses a camera and computer system to provide analytics.
EyesOnHives has created a video-monitoring program and algorithm to measure the health of beehives in real time. The Santa Barbara-based company uses a camera and computer system to provide analytics.  (EyesOnHives photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 11, 2015 | 3:33 p.m.

Beekeeping was relatively unknown to Kelton Temby until a swarm of the flying insects made a home in the wall of his Santa Barbara garage.

His father cautioned Temby against becoming an urban beekeeper, but something about the honeybees spoke to the Australian transplant and engineer of telemedicine robots.

Temby and a friend rescued the swarm and created a beehive in his yard — a collection that has since grown to four hives, each hosting about 40,000 bees.

The experience let Temby see the benefits of bees, mostly for agriculture, but also the challenges facing shrinking populations.

That’s why he and others at Santa Barbara-based Keltronix, Inc. have launched EyesOnHives, a cloud-based analytics platform that allows beehive owners, scientists and researchers to keep eyes on bees for early warning signs of trouble.

A powerful camera and computer are placed at the beehive and connected to the internet, where beekeepers can remotely check on populations and use Temby’s algorithm to detect behavior patterns and disruptions.

“Can software help the bees?” Temby asked.

“That’s what’s really transforming healthcare right now. The beekeeper is able to not only see their bees but to see an activity profile. The real issue and challenge is that when a beehive dies, it’s not just a few bees dying. It’s survival of the species.”

He said there are an estimated 2.5 million managed beehives in the U.S., but populations have seen consistent losses of about 30 percent every year since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

EyesOnHives is about to launch a kickstarter to save bees, which are dying off in increasingly larger numbers across the country and impacting agriculture. Click to view larger
EyesOnHives is about to launch a kickstarter to save bees, which are dying off in increasingly larger numbers across the country and impacting agriculture.  (EyesOnHives photo)

That die-off number jumped to 42 percent in 2014.

Drought is the major impact to local beehives, said Paul Cronshaw, president of the Santa Barbara Beekeepers Association.

Drought leads to poor nutrition, which is one of three other problematic Ps: pesticides, pests and pathogens.

People should care, Cronshaw said, because bees are responsible for pollinating about a third of all food, including oranges, apples, almonds, avocados, chestnuts and coffee.

He sees EyesOnHives as a tool to revolutionize beekeeping, which is currently a hobby for folks mostly in middle to older age.

“We have to teach the next generation,” said Cronshaw, a 40-year beekeeping veteran.

“It’s just a really cool technology to be able to pick it up on your cell phone. Kelton’s project is thinking outside the box.”

As of this week, EyesOnHives had 15 systems in the field, with one of them at Cronshaw’s place.

A camera system helps monitor beehives in real time. Click to view larger
A camera system helps monitor beehives in real time.  (EyesOnHives photo)

The company is launching a Kickstarter campaign Monday to raise $12,000 to place 30 more systems in front of beehives for a year, adding to a growing database of over 350,000 videos and data.

So far, beekeepers report EyesOnHives has led to timely interventions in 64 percent of monitored hives.

Temby said the platform also encourages beekeepers to jointly analyze and tackle behavioral problems.

“If you can get a sample of bees… you may be able to identify what kind of poison the bees are suffering from,” he said.

“We might be able to intervene in time. We’re trying to create a community of beekeepers who can monitor a metric. To really get enough data, we need other people’s help.

“We’re running out of time to save the bees. We’re really dependent on the bees and right now they’re depending on us.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 