Mobile App Takes Art Gallery Visit to New Level

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, utilizing technology from OnCell, a leader in mobile technology for the arts, announces the release of a free mobile app to accompany and enhance the visitor experience. The first exhibition presented concurrently with this app, David Wiesner & The Art of Wordless Storytelling, opens to the public Sunday, Jan. 29, at SBMA, 1130 State St.

Featuring new content created specifically for this exhibition, the app augments the showing’s visual aspects with audio recordings of the artist himself describing his artistic process, techniques and approach, as well as commentary on his background and influences. These short audio clips, grouped by section within the exhibition, allow for ease of self-guided tours.

The app includes video interviews with the artist and selected images from the exhibition for closer inspection.

In addition to exhibition-based content, the app provides information to help plan a visit to SBMA, including hours and admission for the museum, cafe hours and menu, store hours, links to SBMA social media accounts, information and updates about the museum’s capital campaign and renovation, and information about travel opportunities through SBMA.

This app is available for free on iPhone and Android devices, and as a Web app (no download required). For more, visit www.sbma.net/app. New content automatically updates within the app.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Entry is free from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.