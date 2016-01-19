Tecolote Book Shop to Host Reading by Intimacy Coach, Author Diana Anderson

Books

Central Coast author Diana Anderson will read from her book Painted in Love, Romance Eludes Time and Death at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30, 2016, at Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 E. Valley Road in Montecito.

The first in a trilogy of Anderson’s novels, Painted in Love is the story of contemporary photographer Dee Coulter who travels to Africa where she somehow is transported in time to 1900 Paris, France. The romantic novel has many twists and turns, as well as a surprise ending.

Originally from Idaho, Anderson also has written several other books on how couples can improve intimacy and their relationships.

For the past 20 years working as an intimacy coach, Anderson has helped couples who have been committed to each other for at least a year to improve their relationships.

“Intimacy is one of the best parts of life,” Anderson says. “If people made physical bonding a priority, the world would be a happier place.”

Anderson helps couples build trust, communication skills and mutual respect. She says quality intimacy is important for everyone.

She also says she can help women get in touch with their femininity

Anderson hopes that her book “will sit in the night stand at your home and will be referred back to many times so that you can go back through the book and try new things.”

— Diana Anderson is an intimacy coach, author and mother of three daughters.