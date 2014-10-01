Ted Friedel and Scott Vincent Elected to SBCC Foundation Board of Directors

Ted Friedel and Scott Vincent have been elected to the SBCC Foundation Board of Directors, each beginning their term in September.

Selected for their passion and commitment to education, Friedel and Vincent join a diverse group of individuals who are committed to developing philanthropic support for Santa Barbara City College.

“In a lot of ways, foundation board members are the life blood of the organization,” said Jim Rivera, interim executive director for the SBCC Foundation. “Through their dedication to the foundation, and its mission to support SBCC students through sustained philanthropy, foundation board members are removing barriers so students can achieve academic success.”

Friedel was the managing director and portfolio manager at NWQ Investment Management Corp. in Los Angeles until his retirement in 2008. In this position, he was responsible for managing institutional and large individual equity and balanced portfolios. Previously, he was the vice president of investments at Beneficial Standard Life Insurance in Los Angeles, and is a chartered financial analyst.

Friedel received a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering and operations research from the University of California-Berkeley and a master of business administration degree in finance from Stanford University in Palo Alto.

Living in Santa Barbara since 1998, he enjoys tennis, travel, managing personal investments and the many cultural institutions Santa Barbara has to offer. He is married, and his only son, Christopher, is a senior at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Vincent is an assistant city attorney for the City of Santa Barbara. In this position, he advises the Community Development Department and the Planning Commission on land use law. He also advises the city’s Finance Department, Fire Department, Library Department and the Parks & Recreation Department.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Vincent attended local public schools before transferring to The Thacher School in Ojai. He later received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Penn., before attending the University of San Diego School of Law.

A longtime volunteer, Vincent has been involved with Special Olympics and the Down Syndrome Association, also assisting the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA) by serving as a Teen Court judge for nearly 10 years.

Citing his parents as his role models for public and philanthropic service, Vincent (along with his siblings) marked the occasion of his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary by endowing a scholarship in their honor through the SBCC Foundation.

The SBCC Foundation was established in 1976 to support Santa Barbara City College students through sustained philanthropy. Today, the foundation continues to be a critical link for those interested in pursuing goals for higher education, providing financial support in the form of scholarships, book grants, child care opportunities, tutoring, and programmatic aid. Last year, the foundation gave more than $3.5 million in assistance to SBCC students, helping them prepare for careers and/or transfer to four-year universities.

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.