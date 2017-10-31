Ted Rall: #MenToo?

Post-Harvey Weinstein, the pitchforks are out — and with good reason. Women and girls have been diminished, objectified, exploited, terrorized, discriminated against and sexually harassed forever.

Only fools thought sexism and misogyny at the hands of male oppression had been eliminated, but many people had reason to assume things had improved post-Gloria Steinem in the 1970s, when "male chauvinist pig" became a sitcom meme.

Weinstein and Bill O'Reilly et al. demonstrate that, at the apex of the power structure, nothing really changed.

Rape culture — the insidious vapor that women wade through every day, whether it's inappropriate sexist or sexual remarks, gauging whether it's safe to take their boss up on an offer for drinks that could lead to a promotion, and/or an unwanted sexual advance, or hesitating to tell a wolf-whistling construction worker where he can stick it because he could break her face without breaking a sweat — does not afflict men to any significant extent.

Men feel fear walking down a city street at 1 a.m. in a bad neighborhood; women feel it all the time in every neighborhood.

Rape culture only afflicts women. But rape cuts across gender. One out of 10 rape victims in the United States is male, according to RAINN — Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

This echoes what I was told as a member of a committee when I was a student. Barnard College, where I lived in a dorm, had recently established a rape crisis center with about 10 counselors.

Someone brought up a surprising statistic. The campus security office reported that 10 percent of rape victims at Columbia University were male.

When I suggested that the crisis center might want to consider hiring one counselor with expertise with male victims, however, the other committee members laughed — all of them except the other guy.

To the extent that society discusses this hidden 10 percent, the cliche is males raping males. Yet the BJS found that 46 percent of victims reported being raped by a woman.

No one can credibly minimize the devastating impact of sexual assault and harassment on the vast majority of victims, who are women. But, as inadequate as it is, there is awareness, infrastructure and sympathy for female rape victims.

Can you imagine, as a man, trying to file a report with the police that you'd been sexually assaulted by a woman?

Given male anatomy that requires an erection for penetration, how can a woman rape a man? Well, she can. Really.

As with female rape victims, physical arousal in men can be stimulated involuntarily. Don't forget the effects of drugs, alcohol and psychological manipulation.

What about men's superior upper body strength? Men are stronger on average. But many individual women are stronger, and some individual men are weaker, than the average. Sometimes there are multiple attackers. It happened to me.

Not every dude wants it all the time, no guy wants it from every woman and sometimes you're just not feeling it with a woman whom you might find appealing under different circumstances.

The trouble starts when the advancer refuses to take no for an answer, as happened in my situation, and it escalates when they get angry or vengeful.

Like most men, I was socially programmed never to lay a hand on a woman. I was lucky; I barely managed to escape my attackers, pants dragging on the floor, without hitting anyone.

It was easy to imagine another outcome: succumbing to rape or, worse, being charged with assault for defending myself.

This happens to women, too, of course — but it's harder for male victims to mount a credible legal defense.

Many of Harvey Weinstein's victims tell stories of turning up for a meeting hopeful that a connection with a high-powered producer could score them a great role in a cool movie, only to find that the only thing he wanted was sex.

For those who got out of his hotel room without him touching them, the experience was degrading and a waste of time.

I get it. One night in the 1980s, the car service that took me home late from my job at a New York bank asked if I'd share a vehicle because heavy rain had made taxi scarce.

I was in my early 20s. My taxi companion, a woman in her 40s, informed me that she was a top bank official looking to hire a new officer and invited me to lunch to discuss my career.

At lunch, however, she made an indecent proposal: she'd put me on salary to a job I'd never have to show up to as long as I became her live-in boy toy.

She didn't threaten or touch me. But she wasted my time and my self-esteem. Was my body all this high-powered executive saw of worth in me?

When I confide this story, reactions range from incredulity — you should have gone for it! — to derision — Sounds hot!

Dismissal, men who have been there, will tell you, is typical.

As Roxane Gay wrote in The New York Times, "Sexual violence is about power. There is a sexual component, yes, but mostly it's about someone exerting his or her will over another and deriving pleasure and satisfaction from that exertion."

You could transform America into a matriarchy. It might be great. But it wouldn't free us from rape or sexual harassment.

Only a revolution against inequality could do that.

— Ted Rall is the author of Bernie, a biography written with the cooperation of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Click here to contact him, and follow him on Twitter: @TedRall. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.