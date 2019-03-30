Ted Sands of Goleta, 1928-2019

Posted on March 30, 2019 | 12:05 p.m.

Ted Sands began his life in South Dakota on June 7, 1928, as the fourth child of Inga Bertina Christopher Sands and Edward Raymond Sands. The family moved west to California in 1938.

Ted attended Inglewood High School, where he met the love of his life, Doris Lorraine Summerfelt. Ted and Doris married in 1948 and had six children.

He went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019, holding the hand of his beloved wife.

Ted served in the Army in Korea for two years, starting in 1946. He began his career at Arrowhead Water in 1948 and he rose to the rank of senior vice president of Arrowhead/Coca Cola Bottling. In 1975, he moved his family to Santa Barbara, where he began Sands & Associates, a consulting business specializing in the bottled water industry.

He traveled the world helping clients take their business from source to market. He rose within the industry and was inducted into the Beverage World Bottled Water Hall of Fame in 1999. He served on the boards of numerous organizations, including International Bottled Water Association, American Bottled Water Association, Sons of the American Revolution and the University of Redlands, where he received his MBA.

Many countries have counted on Ted to provide quality assurance advice for their drinking water, and the Defense Department turned to him for direction on crucial water matters during Operation Desert Storm. He invented and patented the first “cool and cold” five-gallon bottled water coolers, still the standard in the industry.

Ted’s father imprinted the gift of faith on him as a very young boy during long walks through the South Dakota snow. Ted continued to walk in faith and serve within the church, including being a deacon, trustee and Sunday school leader.

He served within the community and lived his faith openly and passed along his faith to others. No one who came in contact with Ted ever had to ask about his faith because he walked it and shared it every day. He was an amazing example of a godly, committed husband. He always provided for his family, helped those in need, had a welcoming home, and there was always room for one more at the table.

Ted always had a joke ready for those who wanted to listen, and even those who didn’t. He loved golfing, working on cars, fixing things, helping friends, but above all this: He was completely devoted to his family, including his wife of 71 years, his six children, their spouses, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and his son-in-law, Doug. He is survived by his sweetheart, Doris; son Christopher (Cherie); daughters Janet, Elaine (TJ), Lori (Mike), Katie (David) and Heather (Mike); his grandchildren, Greg (Vanessa), Rebecca (Ryan), Melissa (Chad), William (Lynda), Stephen, Rachel (Matt), Lauren, Timothy, Theodore, Elise and Mary; his great-grandchildren, Brody, Logan, Otto, Opal, Addelyn and Charlotte; and his sister, Helen.

Services were held March 30, 2019, at Goleta Valley Church in Goleta.

