Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Fair and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Names New Board Chair, Officers

By Melinda Bie for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | March 27, 2014 | 2:27 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has announced the election of Tina Frontado as chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

Frontado has been a volunteer with the organization since 2004, joined the Board of Directors in 2010 and served as treasurer in 2012. She replaced Jim Bechtel as board chair at the end of his chair leadership tenure in January. Bechtel will remain an active member on the board of TBCF.

Joining Frontado are new officers Nikki Greene, vice chairwoman; Nicole Romasanta, secretary; and Linda Vannier, treasurer.

Greene has served as a board member with TBCF since 2011 and is currently chair of the organization’s fund development committee. Prior to joining the board, she served as a committee member and co-chair for several of TBCF’s fundraising events.

Before Romasanta joined the board in 2012, she volunteered for TBCF. She holds a master of arts degree in clinical psychology and currently sits on the organization’s program committee.

Vannier is a practicing certified public accountant and joined TBCF’s board in 2013. She serves as the chair of the organization’s finance committee. She currently serves on the board of the Channel Islands YMCA Association and has supported numerous other local organizations in leadership roles.

Frontado’s connection to the work of TBCF is very personal.

“I lost both my brother and mother to the disease, and thankfully my father is now clear from his cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I know firsthand the enormous financial, emotional, spiritual and physical toll a life-threatening illness can take on a family. I am committed to leading TBCF to the next level of growth and development and leading the strategic direction for the organization’s sustainability efforts.”

Frontado is founder and president of SB Philanthropy, a consulting business focused on the development and management of charitable giving programs for small businesses, corporations and family foundations. Her experience with nonprofits includes 10 years as executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, chair of the Downtown Rotary Foundation, and board member of Sarah House, the Avocado Festival, Holden Foundation, Commission for Women and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Frontado earned degrees in economics and sociology from UC Santa Barbara and a MPA from California State-Northridge.

“We are delighted to welcome Tina as Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s board chair," said Lindsey Guerrero, TBCF’s executive director. "We look forward to benefiting from her insight and know she will add a new dimension of support. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop TBCF and invest in expanding our programs and reach of our services.”

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has 14 board members. In addition to the slate of officers, other board members include James Bechtel as immediate past chair, Rosalind Gies Amorteguy, Hank Blanco, Donna Barranco Fisher, Kristin Lima, Bibi Moezzi, Susannah Rake, Lisa Solana and former chair Michelle Pickett.

Most recent board member Melissa Franzen joined in March and brings a wealth of knowledge to TBCF from her experiences serving as a board member of the Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California and supporter of several other local organizations.

— Melinda Bie is the marketing coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 