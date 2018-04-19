Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Names New Board Chair, Officers

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has announced the election of Tina Frontado as chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

Frontado has been a volunteer with the organization since 2004, joined the Board of Directors in 2010 and served as treasurer in 2012. She replaced Jim Bechtel as board chair at the end of his chair leadership tenure in January. Bechtel will remain an active member on the board of TBCF.

Joining Frontado are new officers Nikki Greene, vice chairwoman; Nicole Romasanta, secretary; and Linda Vannier, treasurer.

Greene has served as a board member with TBCF since 2011 and is currently chair of the organization’s fund development committee. Prior to joining the board, she served as a committee member and co-chair for several of TBCF’s fundraising events.

Before Romasanta joined the board in 2012, she volunteered for TBCF. She holds a master of arts degree in clinical psychology and currently sits on the organization’s program committee.

Vannier is a practicing certified public accountant and joined TBCF’s board in 2013. She serves as the chair of the organization’s finance committee. She currently serves on the board of the Channel Islands YMCA Association and has supported numerous other local organizations in leadership roles.

Frontado’s connection to the work of TBCF is very personal.

“I lost both my brother and mother to the disease, and thankfully my father is now clear from his cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I know firsthand the enormous financial, emotional, spiritual and physical toll a life-threatening illness can take on a family. I am committed to leading TBCF to the next level of growth and development and leading the strategic direction for the organization’s sustainability efforts.”

Frontado is founder and president of SB Philanthropy, a consulting business focused on the development and management of charitable giving programs for small businesses, corporations and family foundations. Her experience with nonprofits includes 10 years as executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, chair of the Downtown Rotary Foundation, and board member of Sarah House, the Avocado Festival, Holden Foundation, Commission for Women and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Frontado earned degrees in economics and sociology from UC Santa Barbara and a MPA from California State-Northridge.

“We are delighted to welcome Tina as Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s board chair," said Lindsey Guerrero, TBCF’s executive director. "We look forward to benefiting from her insight and know she will add a new dimension of support. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to develop TBCF and invest in expanding our programs and reach of our services.”

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has 14 board members. In addition to the slate of officers, other board members include James Bechtel as immediate past chair, Rosalind Gies Amorteguy, Hank Blanco, Donna Barranco Fisher, Kristin Lima, Bibi Moezzi, Susannah Rake, Lisa Solana and former chair Michelle Pickett.

Most recent board member Melissa Franzen joined in March and brings a wealth of knowledge to TBCF from her experiences serving as a board member of the Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California and supporter of several other local organizations.

— Melinda Bie is the marketing coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.