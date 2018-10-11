Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon Auctions Off Carol Burnett Collection

Youth philanthropists and several award recipients are honored for giving of their time and talent in support of families who have a child with cancer

The large event tent on the Monte Vista Lawn of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Some of Carol Burnett's silver pieces were donated for the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Gold Champion Bear Sponsor Margo Baker Barbakow, left, with comedienne Carol Burnett at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's sixth annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon. Burnett donated her silver collection for the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Under sunny skies yet slightly muddy under foot, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation held its sixth annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon last Thursday on the Monte Vista Lawn at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

After a quiet downpour a couple of hours earlier, the luncheon was held as planned in a large white, decorated tent while the silent auction had to be moved to nearby rooms because of the weather.

The luncheon was the culmination of TBCF's monthlong campaign to raise awareness and funds in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides financial, emotional and educational assistance to families who have a child with cancer in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

This year's event featured an inspiring group of individuals and families who have given their time, talent and treasure to TBCF.

The list included Heart of Gold honoree the Schulte Family Foundation, Pay It Forward honoree the Trejos family, Helping Hands honorees Tracy Angel and Shannyn Tupper, and Humanitarian honoree Robyn Howard-Anderson.

“The thing I love most about Teddy Bear is that one of their main goals is to allow a parent to remain by their child’s side during treatment," Tupper said. "The thought of leaving a young child alone in a hospital when they are already going through the hardest time of their little life is unimaginable.

"I will continue to do everything I can so that local families can receive the love and support that Teddy Bear provides.”

The silent auction featured a number of selections, ranging from large platters and tea cups to comedienne Carol Burnett’s silver collection.

When Noozhawk asked Burnett, who attended the event, if she was downsizing, because of the large donation of silver pieces, she said, “Yes, we did it in one fell swoop! I love children, and the idea of being able to help the families of sick children really strikes a chord with me. The organization is a blessing to those families."

Top campaign/luncheon sponsors included Premier Sponsor Earl Minnis; Gold Champion Bear Sponsor Jeffrey and Margo Baker Barbakow; Visionary Bear Sponsors Avalan Wealth, Trudi and Rich Schuette, Pacific Premier Bank, Rabobank, Thomas and Charmaine Rogers and Wells Fargo Bank; and many more.

Actor and businessman Andrew Firestone performed his usual and energetic role as auctioneer of live auction items, including a Costa Rica vacation, jewelry and a case of Los Cincos Locos wine. The paddle raise was enthusiastically received by many responsive bidders.

Sponsor Minnis took to the stage to honor a group of youth philanthropists with the Encouraging Youth Philanthropy program who have fundraised for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation throughout the year. Collectively, 20 children raised $118,000 for the TBCF campaign by doing everything from dance performances, bake sales, collecting recyclables and selling lemonade.

Guests also enjoyed music from Justin Fox, the vocalist and producer of platinum-selling rock band Dishwalla, who sang with the TCBF children.

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon committee members included co-chairs Lacy Taylor and Kathy Kelley, Eileen Dill, Whitney Ellis, Erin Griffin, Jamie Hansen, Terre Lapman, Marianne Madsen, Katie Pechersky, Randy Perotin, Michael Taylor, Brigitte Welty and John Weninger.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational and emotional support.

Services are provided to families of children with cancer up to age 18 and continuing until the patient reaches age 21. In 2017, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided services to 839 individuals. Since its founding in 2002, TBCF has awarded $1.85 million in financial assistance to 1,928 individuals.

Click here for more information about the foundation, or call 805.962.7466.

