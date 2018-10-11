Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon Auctions Off Carol Burnett Collection

Youth philanthropists and several award recipients are honored for giving of their time and talent in support of families who have a child with cancer

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Gold Champion Bear Sponsor Margo Baker Barbakow, left, with comedienne Carol Burnett at the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's sixth annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon. Burnett donated her silver collection for the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4367 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Lori Porter and Premier Sponsor Earl Minnis. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4368 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Tracy Tomson, left, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Leonard and ambassador Carla Tomson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4369 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Youth advocates Nice Greene, left, Dayne Guest Carlson and Dayne Carlson were recognized for their fundraising efforts. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4370 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4371 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Sponsors Kenneth Kahn, left, Kathleen Marshall and Ray Kahn with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4372 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Teen advocate Reese Termond with her mother, Emily. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4373 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Supporters Lynda Nahra and Claude Dourais. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4374 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Some of Carol Burnett's silver pieces were donated for the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4375 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Carol Burnett's silver collection was donated to the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4376 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

The large event tent on the Monte Vista Lawn of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4377 > of 12
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Inside the big event tent. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 4378 > of 12
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 11, 2018 | 2:49 p.m.

Under sunny skies yet slightly muddy under foot, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation held its sixth annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon last Thursday on the Monte Vista Lawn at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

After a quiet downpour a couple of hours earlier, the luncheon was held as planned in a large white, decorated tent while the silent auction had to be moved to nearby rooms because of the weather.

The luncheon was the culmination of TBCF's monthlong campaign to raise awareness and funds in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides financial, emotional and educational assistance to families who have a child with cancer in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

This year's event featured an inspiring group of individuals and families who have given their time, talent and treasure to TBCF.

The list included Heart of Gold honoree the Schulte Family Foundation, Pay It Forward honoree the Trejos family, Helping Hands honorees Tracy Angel and Shannyn Tupper, and Humanitarian honoree Robyn Howard-Anderson.

“The thing I love most about Teddy Bear is that one of their main goals is to allow a parent to remain by their child’s side during treatment," Tupper said. "The thought of leaving a young child alone in a hospital when they are already going through the hardest time of their little life is unimaginable.

"I will continue to do everything I can so that local families can receive the love and support that Teddy Bear provides.”

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon
Tracy Tomson, left, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Leonard and ambassador Carla Tomson. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The silent auction featured a number of selections, ranging from large platters and tea cups to comedienne Carol Burnett’s silver collection.

When Noozhawk asked Burnett, who attended the event, if she was downsizing, because of the large donation of silver pieces, she said, “Yes, we did it in one fell swoop! I love children, and the idea of being able to help the families of sick children really strikes a chord with me. The organization is a blessing to those families."

Top campaign/luncheon sponsors included Premier Sponsor Earl Minnis; Gold Champion Bear Sponsor Jeffrey and Margo Baker Barbakow; Visionary Bear Sponsors Avalan Wealth, Trudi and Rich Schuette, Pacific Premier Bank, Rabobank, Thomas and Charmaine Rogers and Wells Fargo Bank; and many more.

Actor and businessman Andrew Firestone performed his usual and energetic role as auctioneer of live auction items, including a Costa Rica vacation, jewelry and a case of Los Cincos Locos wine. The paddle raise was enthusiastically received by many responsive bidders.

Sponsor Minnis took to the stage to honor a group of youth philanthropists with the Encouraging Youth Philanthropy program who have fundraised for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation throughout the year. Collectively, 20 children raised $118,000 for the TBCF campaign by doing everything from dance performances, bake sales, collecting recyclables and selling lemonade.

Guests also enjoyed music from Justin Fox, the vocalist and producer of platinum-selling rock band Dishwalla, who sang with the TCBF children.

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon committee members included co-chairs Lacy Taylor and Kathy Kelley, Eileen Dill, Whitney Ellis, Erin Griffin, Jamie Hansen, Terre Lapman, Marianne Madsen, Katie Pechersky, Randy Perotin, Michael Taylor, Brigitte Welty and John Weninger.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational and emotional support.

Services are provided to families of children with cancer up to age 18 and continuing until the patient reaches age 21. In 2017, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided services to 839 individuals. Since its founding in 2002, TBCF has awarded $1.85 million in financial assistance to 1,928 individuals.

Click here for more information about the foundation, or call 805.962.7466.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 