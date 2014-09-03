Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Names Carol Burnett as Celebrity Spokeswoman for Gold Ribbon Campaign

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce Carol Burnett as the second annual Gold Ribbon Campaign celebrity spokeswoman.

In conjunction with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, TBCF’s Gold Ribbon Campaign launched Monday and will culminate Oct. 2 with a Gold Ribbon Luncheon at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

“Last year, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation served more than 650 individuals with the collaborative efforts of local businesses, hospital professionals, and donors like you and me,” Burnett said. “This is your opportunity to make a difference by becoming involved today. We can use your time, your treasure and your support."

Burnett is the comedienne and actress most famous for her long-running stretch and variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran in the 1960s and ‘70s. She has acted in several other films, including Pete’n’Tillie, The Front Page, Annie and many more. She has also appeared in several Broadway musicals, including Once Upon a Mattress in 1959, Moon Over Buffalo (1995-96) and Putting It Together (1999-2000).

Burnett has won numerous honors through her career, including American Comedy Awards, Emmy and Golden Globe awards, the 1980 Women in Film Crystal Award, the 2006 Presidential Medal of Freedom and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2002, Burnett lost her eldest daughter, Carrie Hamilton, to lung and brain cancer. In 2013, Burnett wrote the memoir Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story. The book details Carrie's valiant fight against her cancer.

In 2011, TBCF hosted “An Evening of Laughter and Love” at the Lobero Theatre honoring Burnett, a staunch TBCF supporter. She was presented with her honor on stage by friend and fellow comedienne Jane Lynch. Margo Barbakow and Fiona Stone co-chaired the event committee.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Campaign is supported by numerous generous sponsors, including “Gold Champion Bear” sponsors Earl and Claudia Minnis and family; Bobby Ryan and family; and The Carrie Hamilton Fund, established by Jeff and Margo Barbakow to honor the memory of Burnett’s daughter.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.