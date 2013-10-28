Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Offering ‘Teddy Bear Grams’ for Final Week of Campaign

By Flannery Hill for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | October 28, 2013 | 2:23 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has raised 75 percent of its goal of $200,000 during its inaugural Gold Ribbon Campaign with one week to go.

The organization provides emotional and financial support to families living in the Tri-Counties who have a child with cancer and is asking for the community’s support of its inaugural Gold Ribbon Campaign to help reach their goal.

“We have two primary goals for the Gold Ribbon Campaign. The first is to reach 250,000 people with our message through the media in order to foster an understanding of childhood cancer issues and create supportive communities for families who are experiencing pediatric cancer. We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding our campaign from each of the communities we serve — from northern San Luis Obispo County down to southern Ventura County — with our work to spread the message that childhood cancer affects our  community,” said Lindsey Guerrero, executive director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. “The second goal of raising $200,000 is critically important, and we are getting close to that goal, too. It has been amazing to see the community rally behind our cause and support us any way they can.”

The Gold Ribbon Campaign is an eight-week pediatric cancer awareness and giving campaign that ends this Thursday.

Send a “Teddy Bear Gram” to a Friend, Loved One or Co-Worker

During this final week of the campaign by making a $100 donation, you can send a Teddy Bear Gram (mini stuffed teddy bear with a piece of chocolate and a personalized note) to a co-worker, friend or significant other at their office or home. For $100, a teddy bear will be personally delivered anywhere within the city of Santa Barbara.

For just $100, you can make a positive impact in the life of a child and give a great gift! This offer is valid through Friday and includes the option to have the Teddy Bear Gram delivered in by a person dressed in a teddy bear costume.

To purchase a Teddy Bear Gram, please call 805.962.7466 or email [email protected].

You can also make a financial donation by clicking here and then clicking on Gold Ribbon Campaign, or simply text “TEDDY” to 51400 (send text message to 51400 text the word TEDDY in message box).

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 