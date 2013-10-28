Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Offering ‘Teddy Bear Grams’ for Final Week of Campaign

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has raised 75 percent of its goal of $200,000 during its inaugural Gold Ribbon Campaign with one week to go.

The organization provides emotional and financial support to families living in the Tri-Counties who have a child with cancer and is asking for the community’s support of its inaugural Gold Ribbon Campaign to help reach their goal.

“We have two primary goals for the Gold Ribbon Campaign. The first is to reach 250,000 people with our message through the media in order to foster an understanding of childhood cancer issues and create supportive communities for families who are experiencing pediatric cancer. We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding our campaign from each of the communities we serve — from northern San Luis Obispo County down to southern Ventura County — with our work to spread the message that childhood cancer affects our community,” said Lindsey Guerrero, executive director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. “The second goal of raising $200,000 is critically important, and we are getting close to that goal, too. It has been amazing to see the community rally behind our cause and support us any way they can.”

The Gold Ribbon Campaign is an eight-week pediatric cancer awareness and giving campaign that ends this Thursday.

Send a “Teddy Bear Gram” to a Friend, Loved One or Co-Worker

During this final week of the campaign by making a $100 donation, you can send a Teddy Bear Gram (mini stuffed teddy bear with a piece of chocolate and a personalized note) to a co-worker, friend or significant other at their office or home. For $100, a teddy bear will be personally delivered anywhere within the city of Santa Barbara.

For just $100, you can make a positive impact in the life of a child and give a great gift! This offer is valid through Friday and includes the option to have the Teddy Bear Gram delivered in by a person dressed in a teddy bear costume.

To purchase a Teddy Bear Gram, please call 805.962.7466 or email [email protected].

You can also make a financial donation by clicking here and then clicking on Gold Ribbon Campaign, or simply text “TEDDY” to 51400 (send text message to 51400 text the word TEDDY in message box).

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.