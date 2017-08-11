Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Honors Child Advocate Rachael Steidl

Rachael Steidl is a lot of things: The Santa Barbara native is a community leader, owner of a successful marketing consulting firm, and mother of three teenage girls, to name a few. She can now add award-winning children’s advocate to the list.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) is honoring Steidl’s many years of dedicated work on behalf of the nonprofit foundation, including her five years on its board, three as its chair.

Lindsey Leonard, TBCF executive director, will present Steidl with a Heart of Gold Award at the organization’s upcoming annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Coral Casino, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

The award recognizes people, organizations and businesses that have been extremely active in their heartfelt volunteer work to benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Commemorating its first 15 years, TBCF is dedicated to empowering families in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child (up to age 21) with cancer, by providing them with emotional, educational and financial support.

Founded in 2002, TBCF has donated more than $1.7 million to families in need.

Steidl has been involved with TBCF almost from the start, when she heard on a local radio show that the fledgling nonprofit was seeking a car for a local family to get their ailing son to and from medical appointments.

“I was just really moved at the time, because I had three young children, age 5 and under, and I couldn’t imagine what that would be like,” Steidl said.

At the time, Steidl owned a company called parentclick.com, which centralized resources for all parents, so she felt connected to the mission of TBCF. She reached out to the foundation, met with founder Nikki Katz, offered to help however she could and never looked back.

A community leader, Steidl has served on numerous local boards over the past 25 years, as well as doing volunteer work. However, she said, TBCF stands out to her as a special organization that has grown out of the altruistic love and support of families in need and has stayed true to that cause.

“It’s been my honor to serve this wonderful organization, and I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” Steidl said. “I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into Teddy Bear ever since the early years, so to be recognized this many years later is very meaningful.”

For more information on Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, including how to become involved by volunteering or making a donation, attending the Gold Ribbon Luncheon on Oct. 5 or otherwise supporting kids with cancer, email [email protected] or call 563-4740.

— Jennifer Goddard for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.