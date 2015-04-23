Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation ‘Moments in Time’ Gala Named for Program That Grants Requests for Kids

Moments in Time, a new signature event for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, is aptly named after one of the organization’s most beloved programs, which grants special requests to children with cancer, such as special outings, meeting celebrities and uniquely themed parties.

The inaugural Moments in Time event will be “A Masked Affair,” a masquerade-themed fundraiser held on Saturday, May 2 at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. from 7 to 11 p.m.

“At Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, we provide a variety of support programs to families of youth up to age 21 with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties,” said Lindsey Leonard Guerrero, TBCF executive director. “Only through the generosity of our community can we continue to support the critical financial and emotional needs of the families we serve.”

This extraordinary event is coordinated by a hardworking and dedicated volunteer committee and will offer up a special night to enjoy delectable hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, a DJ party, and a one of a kind auction featuring items from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry, a private party with Kenny Loggins, VIP tickets to Dancing with the Stars and many more exciting items!

In 2014, TBCF supported 649 individuals and to-date has granted $1.3 million of financial assistance. Among their many programs designed to offer wrap-around assistance to families from initial diagnosis, during treatment and into recovery, TBCF’s Moments in Time program creates special "moments" for children and teens to provide an uplifting "emotional boost" during treatment and into their recovery period.

TBCF works with the hospital social workers and the child’s parents/family to organize fun events such as birthday parties in the hospital, attending concerts, meet and greets with celebrities, and family reunions. Some of the Moments in Time programs granted last year included requests from the following TBCF youth:

A New Room for Amanda

Amanda Jackson, 20, was going through an extremely difficult time, battling cancer for the fourth time and wanted a new bed and new wall color. The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation teamed up with one of its generous donors and Taylor House Interiors to create a full room makeover, including a brand new full-sized bed frame, mattress, headboard and bedding; a fresh coat of paint; a new ceiling fan; a brand new custom designed closet instillation; crown molding installation, two night stands, and many special extras!

Maddy Gets a Surprise Princess Party

Six-year-old Maddy missed her princess party at home because she got very sick and had to be airlifted by helicopter from her home in Paso Robles to Cottage Children’s Hospital. She spent nine days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in a medical induced coma and in the months after, had to do physical and occupational therapy to learn how to walk and talk again. When she regained her strength, TBCF surprised her with a very special princess party at Cottage Children’s Hospital.

For information on these or other Moments in Time stories, or other TBCF programs or about purchasing tickets to Moments in Time “A Masked Affair,” please contact Bryan Kerner at 805.962.7466 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.