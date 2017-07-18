Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Names Development Director

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has named Santa Barbara native Eryn Eckert Shugart as its new development director.

In her new position, Shugart will help oversee fundraising efforts at the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to helping families in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child, up to age 21 years, with cancer.

Founded in 2002, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has donated more than $1.7 million to families.

With a long history in the nonprofit fundraising sector, Shugart has worked in nonprofit administration in Santa Barbara for the past 13 years.

Positions she has held include program and family services director, director of operations, executive director and development director, while also serving as an adjunct faculty in psychology and health education at Santa Barbara City College.

Shugart is a recent graduate of Courage to Lead, a program for nonprofit leaders run by Leading from Within. She earned her BA in psychology from Chapman University, and MA and Ph.D. in research psychology from Claremont Graduate University.

Shugart began her career as a social worker, working with foster children and subsequently adults with cognitive impairment.

“I feel as if all the work I’ve done till now has led me to this place,” Shugart said.

“I’m so excited to be here, to get to work with everyone at TBCF, to keep moving this wonderful organization forward in its goal of helping families who are in need and coping with so much,” she said.



For more information on Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, including how to get involved by making a donation or volunteering, attending an event or otherwise supporting kids with cancer, visit teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.