Mothers of Children with Cancer Treated to Spa Day Courtesy of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

From left, Nicole Carter, Walter Claudio, Becca Solodon, Kathrine Krasnoff and Laura DeBrum. (Kim Byrnes photo)
By Lindsey Leonard for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | June 25, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

As our annual celebration of mothers and fathers has recently concluded, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation continues to draw awareness to a cause affecting both dads and moms, and the supporters who recently participated in an event following Mother’s Day at the Walter Claudio Salon and Spa Studio.

A complimentary spa day at Walter Claudio Salon on May 17 was provided courtesy of TBCF’s Care for the Caregivers Program honoring mothers who have a child with cancer or recently out of treatment, and those recovering from the loss of a child to cancer.

The day brought together women facing difficult situations and allowed them to heal and gain strength from one another in the same relaxing setting that has been graciously provided by Walter Claudio since 2007.

“For our salon to give mothers the attention they deserve is honorable and a way of paying it forward,” Walter Claudio said. “It’s a very personal experience to participate in this event and have people in the community care. I have firsthand experience supporting a sick child — my whole family endured an illness of a child and lost a child. This made a huge impact in our lives, and because of it I understand what it means for a family to go through an experience supporting a child with cancer — desperation, despair, calamity and isolation.”

This year’s event gathered 30 providers from Walter Claudio Salon and Spa, and additional services from local spas, salons and cosmetology schools, supporting 42 thankful mom’s benefiting from the special day. Services included manicures, facials, massages, waxing, haircuts and blow-dry, and makeup.

Delectable treats were offered courtesy of Omni Fresco Catering and Baking for a Cause Club at Dos Pueblos High School. The mothers were also pampered and looked after by volunteers from Calvary Chapel’s ‘Joy Ministries’ and National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

Additionally, mothers were provided the opportunity to create ‘Beads of Courage for Caregivers,’ where individuals were offered the opportunity to make beaded bracelets as a symbol of their faith, courage, love and strength. The project was similar to one that TCBF kids participate in with ‘Beads of Courage,’ representing the milestones that they achieve in the phases of treatment, like overnight at the hospital, radiation or chemotherapy treatment or a blood transfusion.

At the end of the day mothers left with these symbols of their journey and smiles from the day, as well as flower bouquets from Westland Floral Company in Carpinteria, and bags of beauty products from Treat Spa, Skin Deep and Tea Tree Therapy.

On Oct. 1, TBCF will hold its flagship event, the Gold Ribbon Luncheon, at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available.  

The mission of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Each year the organization serves over 650 individuals.

To learn more about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, click here or call 805.962.7466.

— Lindsey Leonard is executive director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

