Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Salutes ‘Little Hero’ Eliana Georges

For the third consecutive year, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation hosted its Little Heroes Breakfast. The event featured inspirational speakers and an emotional video of Eliana Georges, 7, a local girl who's been fighting brain cancer since infancy.

Eliana is being treated at Cottage Hospital.

Inspirational words were offered by Gina Miles, 2008 Olympic Equestrian Silver Medalist; and Shaun Tomson, former World Surfing Champion, film producer and author.

The event drew 252 guests to the Fess Parker, a Doubletree by Hilton Resort. At present, the event was reported to have raised $50,000 with additional pledged donations. Breakfast co-chairs were Emilee Garfield and Adriana Mezic.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided financial and emotional support for the Georges family beginning with her initial diagnosis in 2009.

The program finished with Eliana reminding her parents to only cry “happy tears” and then reading a thank-you poem to the audience.

“It was a privilege to support Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and raise awareness about pediatric cancer." said Shaun Tomson.

"The kids that this incredibly worthy organization helps are battling a fight against cancer that no child should ever have to go through. They are courageous and inspirational and they need the community’s support,” Tomson said.

“Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation alleviates the financial and emotional strains that families experience when caring for a child battling cancer,” said Shelby Thomas, TBCF’s special events director.

“By supporting the family and covering payments for critical expenses including rent, utilities, and car payments, as well as offering emotional support in the form of support groups and social events, families are able to focus on what is most important — their child,” Thomas said.

The breakfast was sponsored by Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, AIMdyn, Inc., Adriana & Igor Mezic; Arlington Financial Advisors, Wells Hughes; Bryant & Sons Jewelers; The Habit; and Milpas Motors, Jim Crook.

Table captains included: Heather Ayer, Donna Barranco Fisher, Brook Ebner, David Edelman, Matt Fish, Emilee Garfield, J. Paul Gignac, Kimberley Green, Wells Hughes, Lindsey Leonard, Ambia McLaughlin, Dan Meisel and Adriana Mezic.

Also, Robert Mislang, Bibi Moezzi, Rich Schuette, Becca Solodon, Michael Taylor, Leifur Thordarson, Gillian Valentine, and Monte and Maria Wilson.



Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support.

To learn more about how to get involved, or to make a donation, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 962-7466.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.