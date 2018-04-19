Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Combine Sangria, Flamenco for Soiree

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s third annual Sangria Soiree will take place at The Villa at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

This year’s event, supported by many Santa Ynez locals, is quickly building excitement as a popular local event. Guests will enjoy sampling paella and tapas, while tasting tequilas and sangria made from wine by Sunstone Winery, Palmina Wines and D'Alfonso-Curran Wines.

Bid on one-of a-kind silent auction items such as staycations, getaway packages and private cooking lessons by Chef Kurt Alldredge, along with other local luxury items — all to benefit the financial and emotional support program services offered by the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Sangria Soiree’s master of ceremonies, radio personality Tyler Story, will host this beautiful afternoon featuring tapas by Paloma Restaurant and authentic Spanish paella from Viva Paella cooked in a traditional paellera. Guests will also enjoy authentic tequilas, Spanish style flatbreads prepared by The Chef’s Touch in an outdoor oven, and cheese platters from Ono Catering. Enjoy the breathtaking views as you delight in flamenco performances accompanied by live acoustic flamenco guitar.

“In 2013, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided services to a record 664 individuals in the Tri-Counties region," Executive Director Lindsey Guerrero said. "North Santa Barbara County represented a significant percentage, 27 percent of those we served. Fundraising events like the Sangria Soiree are so important for our organization because they provide an excellent opportunity to bring the Santa Ynez Valley community together in support of an imperative cause — supporting a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer.”

Tickets are $80 each and $150 for a couple’s ticket. VIP tickets, exciting sponsorships packages and raffle tickets are also available. All proceeds from Sangria Soiree, to be held at The Villa at Sunstone Winery at 125 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez, benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Sangria Soiree, including tickets, sponsorships, raffle tickets or donating auction items, click here or call 805.962.7466.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

— Melinda Bie is a marketing coordinator for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.