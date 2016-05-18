Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Channel Roaring ’20s for 2nd Annual Moments in Time Fundraiser

For the second year in a row, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) will host its Moments in Time event from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016.

Moments in Time was named after one of TBCF’s most beloved programs, which provides surprise pick-me up experiences such as special outings, meeting celebrities and uniquely themed parties.

The Moments in Time event features a different theme each year in order to offer unique and memorable experiences to attendees. This tear, join TBCF for an enchanting evening reminiscent of the roaring ’20s and prohibition at “Gatsby Mystery Mansion,” held on a four acre French provincial estate — an apropos location for a Great Gatsby-themed event.

The evening will offer up period centric style and fashion, live jazz by Evan LaFlamme Band, dance performances, signature cocktails with alcohol provided by CASAMIGOS Tequila and Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, delectable hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, a dance party with DJ Darla Bea and a one-of-a-kind auction featuring items such as a Great Gatsby getaway, travel destinations and many more exciting items.

Guests are encouraged to dress in ’20s cocktail attire to bring this iconic time in history to life.

A VIP experience is available and will include an early arrival reception from 6-7:30 p.m., with specialty wines, cocktails, gourmet appetizers, live entertainment, masseuses and fortune tellers.

This year’s event co-chairs, Aaron Clark of Monarch Wealth Strategies and Vanessa Decker of ARDEN Estate & Lifestyle, along with the event’s dedicated planning committee, are hard at work creating a truly spectacular night.

This year’s Moments in Time event committee is made up of outstanding local leaders and philanthropists including Matthew Fish, Pamela Gruen, Marina Henning, Meighann Helene, Megan Johnson, Nina Johnson, Sebastian Lebeau, Justin Leach, Adriana Mezic, Robert Mislang, Monique Montgomery, Julia Moorhouse, Kathryn Roberts, Sylvia Schulte-Molony, Jessica Willbanks, Maria Wilson and Tara Zanecki.

As long-standing supporters of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, both co-chairs are honored to be spear heading this year’s spring fundraising.

“Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation had done a courageous job of taking the bull by the horns when it comes to addressing childhood cancer. They improve the lives of every family affected,” said Clark. “I feel deeply honored and fortunate to be a part of such an incredible and effective organization.”

Having had a personal encounter with the effects that childhood cancer has on a family, Decker commented: “I know the importance of people coming together to nurture the well-being of the child and family during this most difficult time. Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation understands this critical need and works tirelessly to provide emotional, educational and financial support to those families.”

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation wishes to thank its countless Moments in Time event sponsors: Ambassador Bear Sponsor Giffin Rental, Travis & Amanda Twining and Advocate Bear Sponsors Larame and Nikki Greene; Dr. Heath and Monique Montgomery, General & Cosmetic Dentistry; and Maria and Monte Wilson, The Painted Cabernet.

The event’s Healer Bear Sponsors include Adriana and Igor Mezic, AIMdyn, Inc.; Rich Schuette, Avalan Wealth Management; Julia Delgado, M.D., General Pediatrics; Family Wealth Advisors - Bank of the West Wealth Management; Jack Bohnet, Federated Investors; Michael Kelly​, Genentech; Francois & Louise DeJohn​, Hayes Commercial Group; Heritage Oaks Bank; Bryan Kerner, in honor of Teddy Bear families; Montecito Bank & Trust; Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP; Jackson National; Jeremy and Kathryn Roberts​, The Roberts Design Group; and Michael and Lacy Taylor and family.

Sponsorship opportunities are being offered at $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 levels. To learn more about sponsorship offerings, contact Bryan Kerner, development director, at 805.962.7466 or [email protected].

A limited amount of VIP tickets are available, and the event is anticipated to sell out. For more information about the event and to purchase VIP or general admission tickets, contact Shelby Thomas, special events director, at 805.962.7466 or [email protected].

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Services are provided to families that have a child diagnosed with cancer up to age 18 and continue until the child reaches 21 years of age. In 2015, TBCF assisted a record 679 individuals.

To learn more about how you can get involved, or to make a donation, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 805.962.7466.

— Kendall Klein is the creative director at Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.