Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Honor Founding Board Chair, Wells Hughes, with Humanitarian Award

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has named Wells Hughes as the recipient of its 2015 Humanitarian Award, according to Lindsey Leonard, executive director of TBCF.

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an individual, individuals, organization or business for dedication to improving the human condition of TBCF families by alleviating suffering while supporting and contributing to the welfare and well-being of those in need.

Hughes, founding board chair of TBCF in 2002, will be recognized at TBCF’s Gold Ribbon Luncheon Oct. 1, 2015 at the Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore.

The Gold Ribbon Luncheon is the celebratory culmination event for TBCF’s Gold Ribbon Campaign held in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during September.

The Campaign will increase awareness about pediatric cancer, secure financial support and provide networks for youth with cancer and their families.

Introduced to TBCF by the nonprofit’s founder, Nikki Katz, Hughes currently serves as an emeritus board member as well as a member of TBCF’s Fund Development Committee.

Additionally, he has continued to be an active ambassador of the cause by participating in speaking engagements and fundraising endeavors, including co-chairing the organization’s inaugural Little Heroes Breakfast in June 2015.

His contributions also include developing the organization’s board governance structure during TBCF’s early days.

“Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is proud to recognize Wells with our Humanitarian Award for dedicating the past decade to contributing to the welfare and well-being of families that have a child with cancer by garnering resources to further the organization’s mission,” said Leonard. “He is a proven advocate for families and has time and time again gone the extra mile to ensure the financial and emotional burdens families experience when caring for a child with cancer are alleviated.”

Additionally, Hughes serves on the advisory board and finance committee for the Dream Foundation and still has a big brother relationship with the 7-year-old boy he met 14 years ago while volunteering with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

He is a founding partner of the wealth management firm Arlington Financial Advisors in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation or to purchase tickets to the Gold Ribbon Luncheon, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 805.962.7466.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.