Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Honor Gold Ribbon Winners at Luncheon

By Flannery Hill for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | September 28, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

Join Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) for their third annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Monte Vista Lawn. 

The efforts of the Gold Ribbon Campaign culminate with a special event, the Gold Ribbon Luncheon, where community members and supporters gather to support TBCF’s endeavors, as well as honor the special Gold Ribbon Luncheon Award recipients.

This outdoor, tented event will feature a live and silent auction, raffle and a program hosted by Shirin Rajaee that includes an award ceremony that will honor Dennis Miller and additional supporters.

Rodney Browning Cravens, George Pendergast and Justin Fox of alternative rock band DISHWALLA will perform a special acoustic set.

DISHWALLA is an alternative rock band based out of Santa Barbara, California. They are a platinum-selling, award-winning band with a career spanning nearly two decades and five albums.

Meet the Honorees

This year’s Heart of Gold Award recognizes Dennis Miller, an individual that has gone above and beyond in giving of his time and talent for the benefit of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and the families it serves.

Miller’s interaction with our families, volunteers and staff has been genuine and compassionate, demonstrating a huge heart for the cause.

Dennis Miller

This year’s Humanitarian Award recognizes, Wells Hughes, who has been dedicated to improving the human condition of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation families by alleviating suffering while supporting and contributing to the welfare and well-being of those in need.

He has  proven himself to be a true advocate for youth with cancer and their families by going the extra mile in providing resources that enrich the lives of the families we serve in our local community.

This year’s Pay-It-Forward Award recognizes the Mireles Family, a TBCF family who has given back to the organization by paying-it-forward.

Despite the hardships they have faced in the past, the family has chosen to give back to TBCF by providing support to other families, sharing their personal story at events and advocating for the cause.

This year’s Helping Hands Award recognizes Sheela Hunt, an individual that has been actively hands-on for the cause for more than a decade.

Hunt has shown outstanding volunteerism and has participated in the inner workings of TBCF by coordinating major fundraising events. Her family also volunteers refularly for TBCF in a variety of capacities, including at program events for families.

She has shown great support to both our staff and families and has been a valuable supporter of our organization. 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s September Gold Ribbon Campaign seeks to generate awareness about pediatric cancer and how it affects families, to bring attention to the critical role TBCF plays in supporting Tri-County families that have a child experiencing cancer, to raise funds to support TBCF’s emotional and financial support programs, and to provide networks for youth with cancer and their families.

This year, TBCF has raised $26,225 of their $250,000 goal during the Gold Ribbon Campaign.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or contact Development Director Bryan Kerner at [email protected] or at 805.563.4723.

Last year, TBCF supported 649 individuals and to-date has granted $1,300,000 of financial assistance. Please consider making a gift to the organization.

To learn more, or to make a donation today, please contact 805.962.7466 or visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 