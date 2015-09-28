Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Honor Gold Ribbon Winners at Luncheon

Advice

Join Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) for their third annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Four Seasons Biltmore, Monte Vista Lawn.

The efforts of the Gold Ribbon Campaign culminate with a special event, the Gold Ribbon Luncheon, where community members and supporters gather to support TBCF’s endeavors, as well as honor the special Gold Ribbon Luncheon Award recipients.

This outdoor, tented event will feature a live and silent auction, raffle and a program hosted by Shirin Rajaee that includes an award ceremony that will honor Dennis Miller and additional supporters.

Rodney Browning Cravens, George Pendergast and Justin Fox of alternative rock band DISHWALLA will perform a special acoustic set.

DISHWALLA is an alternative rock band based out of Santa Barbara, California. They are a platinum-selling, award-winning band with a career spanning nearly two decades and five albums.

Meet the Honorees

This year’s Heart of Gold Award recognizes Dennis Miller, an individual that has gone above and beyond in giving of his time and talent for the benefit of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and the families it serves.

Miller’s interaction with our families, volunteers and staff has been genuine and compassionate, demonstrating a huge heart for the cause.

This year’s Humanitarian Award recognizes, Wells Hughes, who has been dedicated to improving the human condition of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation families by alleviating suffering while supporting and contributing to the welfare and well-being of those in need.

He has proven himself to be a true advocate for youth with cancer and their families by going the extra mile in providing resources that enrich the lives of the families we serve in our local community.

This year’s Pay-It-Forward Award recognizes the Mireles Family, a TBCF family who has given back to the organization by paying-it-forward.

Despite the hardships they have faced in the past, the family has chosen to give back to TBCF by providing support to other families, sharing their personal story at events and advocating for the cause.

This year’s Helping Hands Award recognizes Sheela Hunt, an individual that has been actively hands-on for the cause for more than a decade.

Hunt has shown outstanding volunteerism and has participated in the inner workings of TBCF by coordinating major fundraising events. Her family also volunteers refularly for TBCF in a variety of capacities, including at program events for families.

She has shown great support to both our staff and families and has been a valuable supporter of our organization.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s September Gold Ribbon Campaign seeks to generate awareness about pediatric cancer and how it affects families, to bring attention to the critical role TBCF plays in supporting Tri-County families that have a child experiencing cancer, to raise funds to support TBCF’s emotional and financial support programs, and to provide networks for youth with cancer and their families.

This year, TBCF has raised $26,225 of their $250,000 goal during the Gold Ribbon Campaign.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or contact Development Director Bryan Kerner at [email protected] or at 805.563.4723.

Last year, TBCF supported 649 individuals and to-date has granted $1,300,000 of financial assistance. Please consider making a gift to the organization.

To learn more, or to make a donation today, please contact 805.962.7466 or visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.