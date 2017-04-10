Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to Honor Its ‘Little Heroes’

By Carrie Cooper for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | April 10, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For the third year in a row, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) will host its Little Heroes Breakfast featuring an inspirational program and breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

This year’s event is co-chaired by Emilee Garfield and Adriana Mezic. Guests will hear addresses from two event speakers, Gina Miles, a 2008 Olympic Individual Silver Medalist in Equestrian; and Shaun Tomson, a former World Surfing champion, as well as award-winning film producer and author.

“It is a privilege to support Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and raise awareness about pediatric cancer,” Tomson said.

“The kids that this incredibly worthy organization helps are battling a fight against cancer that no child should ever have to go through,” he said. “They are courageous and inspirational and they need the community’s support.”

As TBCF continues to grow in scope and reach of services, so does its need to expand its support base. For new supporters, this event offers an introduction to learn more about TBCF, and for existing supporters to further engage.

Little Heroes Breakfast is affectionately named in honor of TBCF’s children who experience a battle against cancer that no child should ever have to endure. They are our heroes.

“Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation alleviates the financial and emotional strains that families experience when caring for a child battling cancer,” said Shelby Thomas, TBCF’s special events director.

“By supporting the family and covering payments for critical expenses including rent, utilities, and car payments as well as offering emotional support in the form of support groups and social events, families are able to  focus on what is most important — their child,” Thomas said.
 
Thanks to the support from sponsors and underwriters, all donors can be sure that their investment directly supports families in need.

TBCF thanks Visionary Bear Sponsor, Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club, as well as our Healer Bear Sponsors AIMdyn, Inc., Adriana & Igor Mezic; Arlington Financial Advisors, Wells Hughes; Bryant & Sons Jewelers; The Habit; and Milpas Motors, Jim Crook for their partnership with TBCF for this Breakfast event.

This year’s table captains: Heather Ayer, Donna Barranco Fisher, David Edelman, Matt Fish, Emilee Garfield, J. Paul Gignac, Kimberley Green, Wells Hughes, Mark Hunt, Lindsey Leonard, Ambia McLaughlin, Adriana Mezic, Bibi Moezzi, Becca Solodon, Michael Taylor, Leifur Thordarson, Gillian Valentine and Maria Wilson.

There is no ticket cost for guests to attend the breakfast; rather, there will be a call for attendees to aid TBCF by making a financial contribution toward the cause on the day of the event.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Thomas, 962-7466 or [email protected]
 
Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties who have a child with cancer by providing financial, educational, and emotional support.

Since its founding in 2002, TBCF has awarded $1.7 million in financial assistance to 1,808 people across the Tri-counties. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 962-7466.
 
— Carrie Cooper for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

 
