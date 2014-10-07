Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Campaign Culminates with Awards Luncheon

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Campaign, held throughout the month of September, sought to raise awareness about childhood cancer issues, and raise money to support TBCF’s emotional and financial programs.

Last Thursday, the efforts of the Gold Ribbon Campaign concluded with a special event — the Gold Ribbon Luncheon — where community members and supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore to support TBCF’s endeavours, as well as honor the special Gold Ribbon Luncheon Award recipients.

“We are here today to celebrate the finale of our second Gold Ribbon Campaign and to honor those who support Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation,” said Lindsey Guerrero, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation executive director. “The Gold Ribbon Campaign would not have been possible without community collaboration including our team of dedicated volunteers, our 2014 Gold Ribbon campaign spokesperson, Carol Burnett, campaign sponsors, generous donors, community partners and, of course, our children and families."

Over 320 guests gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore for the Gold Ribbon Luncheon. Highlights of the event included a silent auction, raffle, and live auction to raise funds for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s emotional and supportive service programs, as well as a ceremony to honor the Gold Ribbon Luncheon honorees:

» Dr. Francisco Bracho — Humanitarian Award

» Dr. Christopher Landon — Humanitarian Award

» National Charity League, Santa Barbara Chapter — Helping Hands Award

» Jeff and Erika Zamora — Pay-It-Forward Award

» Billy Baldwin — Heart of Gold Award

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.