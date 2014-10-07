Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:09 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Campaign Culminates with Awards Luncheon

By Flannery Hill for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | October 7, 2014 | 3:49 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s Gold Ribbon Campaign, held throughout the month of September, sought to raise awareness about childhood cancer issues, and raise money to support TBCF’s emotional and financial programs.

Last Thursday, the efforts of the Gold Ribbon Campaign concluded with a special event — the Gold Ribbon Luncheon — where community members and supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore to support TBCF’s endeavours, as well as honor the special Gold Ribbon Luncheon Award recipients.

“We are here today to celebrate the finale of our second Gold Ribbon Campaign and to honor those who support Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation,” said Lindsey Guerrero, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation executive director. “The Gold Ribbon Campaign would not have been possible without community collaboration including our team of dedicated volunteers, our 2014 Gold Ribbon campaign spokesperson, Carol Burnett, campaign sponsors, generous donors, community partners and, of course, our children and families."

Over 320 guests gathered at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore for the Gold Ribbon Luncheon. Highlights of the event included a silent auction, raffle, and live auction to raise funds for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s emotional and supportive service programs, as well as a ceremony to honor the Gold Ribbon Luncheon honorees:

» Dr. Francisco Bracho — Humanitarian Award

» Dr. Christopher Landon — Humanitarian Award

» National Charity League, Santa Barbara Chapter — Helping Hands Award

» Jeff and Erika Zamora — Pay-It-Forward Award

» Billy Baldwin — Heart of Gold Award

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 