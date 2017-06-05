Goldenvoice will present the rock-and-soul, Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.

Now in its eighth year, Tedeschi Trucks Band has earned its reputation as one of the premier live acts touring today. The 12-piece ensemble is led by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and guitarist-singer Susan Tedeschi.

Tedeschi Trucks is a true collective, with every musician featured nightly while serving the band’s unified vision, pushing the boundaries of group dynamics and improvisation to inspiring new heights.

The group's latest release, Live From the Fox Oakland, (2017), was recorded in a single night at a show that sets a new peak in the continuing story of this American rock & roll family band.

The double-disc live recording showcases the band’s ability to move seamlessly from rock and blues to soulful ballads, and includes its take on classics from Derek and the Dominos, Leonard Cohen, and even Miles Davis among TTB’s original songs.

Live From the Fox Oakland debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues and No. 6 on the Rock Albums chart.

It follows four successful Tedeschi Trucks Band albums, including the Grammy-winning inaugural studio effort Revelator (2011) and 2016’s Let Me Get By, the first to be written entirely by the band.

Ticket prices range from $38-$78, plus applicable service charges. To buy tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

